A Sweet Letter From Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Is Going Viral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2025. And from Prince Harry's steps towards peace with the Mountbatten-Windsors, to Meghan Markle's recent words about motherhood, they have been all anyone can talk about.

It was Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, that made headlines this week, with the As Ever founder set to release a special seasonal episode next month.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

The teaser trailer, posted this week, shows video footage of Markle browsing Christmas trees, and later sharing a kiss with husband Prince Harry.

However, it was one clip that went particularly viral, showing a glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's letter to Father Christmas.

The letter, that had previously been written by the royal siblings, can be seen printed on a mug in Markle's handwriting, with part of their note visible to the camera.

"Dear Santa, we have been good," reads the part of the mug that's visible. "Please travel safely," it later adds, signing off: "XO Archie & Lili."

"The holiday special is coming out in November and it’s a really good one," Markle has previously teased, with Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio, Will Guidara, Kelly Zajfen and Lindsay Roth expected to be making appearances.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

This comes amid Markle's rare comments about family life, with the 44-year-old opening up about parenting Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new," Markle explained in the now viral interview. "I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon.'

"I hope they see the value of being brave," she added. "When you’re young, I think you are a little bit more fearless. As we get older, we lose some of that."

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebrations premieres on Netflix on 3 December 2025.

We will continue to update this story.