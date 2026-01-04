Royal Experts Have Opened Up About Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘Make or Break’ Moment

Royal experts have been praising Prince William and Princess Kate's strong partnership ahead of their 15th wedding anniversary in April 2026.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024, and confirmed that she was in remission in January 2025.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre in 2025. And from the Wales family's recent house move to Prince William's candid words about the future of the monarchy, they have been making non-stop headlines.

It is the future King and Queen's relationship however, that is expected to get the world talking in 2026, with April seeing Prince William and Princess Kate's 15th wedding anniversary.

And with the royal couple overcoming a lot in the last two years with Princess Kate's recent cancer diagnosis and recovery, royal experts have praised the pair as "more united today than ever".

"They are a proper partnership, and theirs is a marriage based on friendship, love and mutual respect," royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told OK!. "They’ve been to hell and back in the past year or two, but they look very, very strong together and they are clearly very in love.”

"It’s been challenging,” she added of their difficulties in recent years. "They have stuck together through awful times, and have become even more tightknit. Going through cancer can make or break a couple, but we’ve heard William speak so movingly and openly about his love for his wife, and his admiration for everything she’s been through and navigated."

It is not known how Prince William and Princess Kate will celebrate the milestone, with their 15th wedding anniversary falling on Wednesday 29 April 2026. However, given everything they have overcome in the last few years, they are sure to pull out all the stops.

