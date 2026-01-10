Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Spoken Out About Being ‘Present’ for Their Children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a virtual appearance this week to celebrate the launch of The Amazing Generation by Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price.

While discussing online safety with the authors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about family life, highlighting the importance of being "present" for their children.

"An emoji laugh is not the same physiological response that we need, that our kids need," Markle explained. "What I love is that the more that we encourage our children to do this, we mimic those same behaviors. We also start to play, and we also start to be more present."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre. And from Prince Harry's steps towards peace with the Mountbatten-Windsors, to the success of Meghan Markle's new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, the A-list couple never fails to get the world talking.

It was a recent rare appearance that made the couple headlines this week, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise virtual cameo during an Oprah book launch event.

The appearance was to celebrate new book, The Amazing Generation, "a comprehensive guide for living a happy and exciting life that isn’t hijacked by a smartphone".

And with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being devoted advocates for online safety for children, they joined authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price for a virtual discussion.

"Over the years, we've worked with how the digital spaces [are] deeply affecting our collective and mental, emotional and physical health," explained Prince Harry during the online conversation. "Obviously, a huge congratulations to you and the outcome of your research, which has created a parent-led movement, which is astonishing and much needed."

However, it was their words about their own children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, that really got the world talking, with the royal couple opening up about being "present" as parents.

"You cannot replace the feeling of a deep, guttural belly laugh. An emoji laugh is not the same physiological response that we need, that our kids need," Markle explained later in the discussion. "What I love is that the more that we encourage our children to do this, we mimic those same behaviors. We also start to play, and we also start to be more present."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken previously about their determination to be hands-on parents, with Meghan Markle opening up about their "loving" home life in an interview with Harper's Bazaar for their recent Art Issue.

"I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new," the 44-year-old explained.. "I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon.'"

Well, that's lovely.