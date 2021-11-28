The Queen reportedly ‘can’t stand’ that William and Kate do this one thing with their children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have often spoken about the fact that they are not afraid to go against a more traditional royal approach to parenting. They have shared tips for new mums and dads which have been praised for being ‘down to earth’, and experts have revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very hands on with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, it seems that the Queen is reportedly not a fan of one thing that William and Kate do with the little royals.

The Cambridges currently split their time between their apartment at Kensington Palace and a second residence, Anmer Hall.

When Her Majesty first visited the family at their Norfolk home, where they lived full time between 2015 and 2017, she was said to be ‘shocked’ at the fact that the couple spent so much time with the children in their kitchen.

In a report by the Express in 2018, a source claimed: ‘When the Queen visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall for the first time, she couldn’t get her head around the fact that the kitchen is the main base for them.

‘For the Queen, she can’t stand that, because she is used to having a set room for that sort of thing.’

Just another way that William and Kate are breaking the royal parenting mould!