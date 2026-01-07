Prince Harry has reportedly 'won the right' to automatic armed police protection after a lengthy legal battle, according to multiple news outlets. The Duke of Sussex was campaigning for increased security while in the UK, but lost an appeal in May. However, Harry's security will reportedly be reinstated after the Prince wrote to the home secretary in September to detail how an alleged stalker was able to get considerably close to him during a trip to London.

Although Harry has visited the UK on a handful of occasions since he stepped away from royal duties in 2020, Meghan Markle has not returned since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022. According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, any adjusted security measures for both Meghan and Harry would "open the door" for the Duchess to return to the UK - but he claims that the Sussexes 'declining popularity' with the British public could make things difficult. He told GB News: "I cannot see Meghan coming to Britain before the Invictus Games because, what would she do and why would she come? It is not going to be as simple as turning up and seeing King Charles."

A 2024 YouGov poll determined that the Sussexes favourability score has dropped in recent years, but that didn't stop Prince Harry from being the most Googled member of the royal family last year. According to the search intelligence agency providing the data, there were more than 2.28 million searches for the Duke of Sussex, and the research showed an overwhelming interest in his 'narrative moments, media visibility and cultural resonance'.

Last year, Prince Harry appeared to be building bridges with the King when he visited his father in the UK shortly after telling the BBC that he "would love reconciliation" with the royals. However, when he lost the appeal for increased security in May, Harry admitted that he doesn't feel safe bringing his wife and children to the UK. In the same BBC interview, he said: "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. They're going to miss everything. I love my country. I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done. I miss the UK, of course I do. I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, by Andrew Lownie £11 at Amazon UK This new biography unpacks the life of Prince Andrew, and been touted as 'the most devastating royal biography ever written'. Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

If the security adjustments are made for the Sussexes, we may see Meghan and the couple's two young children making trips to the UK more frequently. The Duchess is not expected to return until 2027 for the Invictus Games, which will be hosted in Birmingham. It is currently unclear whether any members of the royal family will attend the sporting event, although experts have claimed that Harry has extended invites as a olive branch.