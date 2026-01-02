How Prince William and Princess Kate’s Roles Are Changing in 2026

The Prince and Princess of Wales will officially become Grantors of Royal Warrants in Spring 2026.

This new responsibility will allow the royal couple to honour and endorse businesses that supply products or services to the Royal Household.

This is the latest in a series of changes to Prince William and Princess Kate's roles, as they prepare to become King and Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a transformative 2025. And from their landmark house move to Forest Lodge, to major decisions about their children's futures, the royal couple appears to be preparing to become King and Queen.

This is reportedly set to continue in 2026. And with Prince William and Princess Kate scaling up their responsibilities, noticeable changes are being made to their royal roles.

These changes will start as soon as Spring 2026, with it reported this week that the Prince and Princess of Wales will officially become Grantors of Royal Warrants.

And with Grantors chosen personally by the King, it is a major responsibility, with only King Charles and Queen Camilla currently having the authority to do so.

"A Royal Warrant of Appointment is the document that appoints a company or individual in a trading capacity to the Royal Household and which entitles the holder of the Royal Warrant to use the Royal Arms and 'By Appointment to...' Legend in connection with their business," read the Royal Warrant website.

"Royal Warrant holders receive a handsome Royal Warrant document and the right to display the appropriate Royal Arms on their product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises and vehicles in accordance with The Lord Chamberlain's Rules."

