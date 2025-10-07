Prince William's candid interview with actor Eugene Levy aired last week, and the royal opened up about everything from his most difficult year yet, to his relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince of Wales spoke to the Schitt's Creek star as part of the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller, and during the episode William took Levy for a tour of Windsor Castle.

During the interview, William was surprisingly candid about how tough he found 2024 in the wake of both King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis', and he also detailed the changes he plans to make when he eventually becomes King. However, there was one topic of conversation that appeared to have been avoided: William's fractured relationship with Prince Harry.

The fallout between the brothers has been well documented, and in recent years the Duke of Sussex has shared how he feels about their distance. The Prince of Wales, however, has not commented publicly.

When Levy was asked if anything was off limits during his conversation with William, he revealed that he wasn't actually given any restrictions. During an ITV News interview about their time together, the actor was asked: "Were you ever told you couldn't ask questions, for example, about Harry and Meghan? Did you find that was just something you didn't want to go near?"

Levy responded: "I was not told I couldn't ask anything, but it wasn't really, you know, up to me, to get into that. I had no interest in asking him about that, because it was, you know, very delicate issue and certainly not up to me to get into it."

He added: "I think there were other things, you know, I could lead the conversation to that might be interesting for him and interesting for the world to hear, but that was something I wasn't necessarily interested in getting into."

While William has been praised for his candour during the interview, it is said to have caused tension between him and the King. According to a report, they aren't on speaking terms as Charles felt "betrayed" by William's comments. However, an additional source disputed that there is any rift between the father and son.