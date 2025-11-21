Meghan Markle Has Given a Major Insight Into the Sussex Family’s ‘Loving’ Home Life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been front and centre in 2025. And from Prince Harry's steps towards peace with the Mountbatten-Windsors, to the success of Meghan Markle's new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, the A-list couple never fails to make headlines.

However, it is the Sussex family's home life that gets the world talking the most, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

And in a rare move this week, the Duchess of Sussex gave a major insight into their "loving" home life, opening up in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar for their Art Issue.

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

"My office is right by the kitchen, and I love that I can work from home - it’s a great luxury," Markle explained in the sit-down interview, with the 44-year-old known to be a hands-on parent.

"I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new," she continued. "I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. But you can remember and say, ‘I know it seems really hard right now, but trust me, that’s going to come so easily soon.'

"I hope they see the value of being brave," she added. "When you’re young, I think you are a little bit more fearless. As we get older, we lose some of that."

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Markle also emphasised the importance of play, crediting her husband Prince Harry for bringing out the "childlike wonder and playfulness" in her.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back," she reflected. "He loves me so boldly, fully.

"You have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness. I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me," she added. "That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.