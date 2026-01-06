Why Prince William and Princess Kate Are Playing a ‘Slow Game’ With Prince George

Royal experts are praising Prince William and Princess Kate's decision to introduce Prince George to his royal responsibilities over time.

"Prince William and Kate Middleton have very gradually immersed him further in the duties that will inevitably come his way in the decades to come," reported royal expert Simon Perry, praising the couple for playing a "slow game".

Prince George is second in line to the throne behind his father, Prince William.

The Wales family is set to be front and centre in 2026. And from the future King and Queen's royal partnership to their renovation plans for Forest Lodge, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been making non-stop headlines.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

It is their eldest son Prince George who is expected to get the world talking the most this year, with the 12-year-old royal being second in line to the throne. And with the future King taking on more responsibilities in recent years, he is expected to start playing a more public role.

This is something that Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly keen to bring about gradually, playing a "slow game" as they scale up their son's appearances over time.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"Prince William and Kate Middleton have very gradually immersed him further in the duties that will inevitably come his way in the decades to come," royal expert Simon Perry reported for PEOPLE.

Prince George volunteered with homeless charity, The Passage, in December alongside his father. And the young royal even attended Buckingham Palace's celebration to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May 2025, an appearance that Perry described as a "landmark" move.

"[It presented] a perfect opportunity for George to experience some of that legacy firsthand," the expert continued, praising Prince William and Princess Kate's decision to include him.

"Kids can find it difficult to meet people, shake their hands and look them in the eye, but he does it very well," royal expert Robert Jobson has previously explained via HELLO!. "I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation, and I thought it was very successful.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think they're trying to be careful not to overwhelm him, because he's at a delicate age," he added. "But it's very important, given that the late Queen is no longer here, to have that continuity going forward."

We will continue to update this story.