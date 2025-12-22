Cruz Beckham Has Spoken Out About the ‘Truth’ of the Family’s Fallout

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola appearing to distance themselves from the rest of the family.

Speculation around a fallout first surfaced in early 2025, with the 26-year-old and his wife skipping a series of major family occasions, including David Beckham's 50th birthday, his Knighthood celebrations and Victoria Beckham's documentary premiere.

And most recently, Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were noticeably absent from Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal in August, three years after their original wedding.

Both parties have remained tight-lipped about the ongoing speculation around their relationship, but with multiple absences over the past few months, not to mention a ceasing of public contact on social media, it has created a media storm.

It had been reported that the Beckhams were quietly planning to make amends with Brooklyn this Christmas. However, eagle-eyed followers recently noticed that the Peltz Beckhams no longer follow David and Victoria on Instagram.

And with it widely believed that the Peltz Beckhams will be spending the holidays in America, rumours of a deepening rift are spreading across the internet.

"David and Victoria Beckham UNFOLLOW estranged son Brooklyn, 26, as it's revealed he'll spend Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz's billionaire parents amid family feud," read a headline from a Daily Mail article over the weekend.

And in the first public acknowledgment of the family fallout, Cruz Beckham shut down the report, sharing the screenshot of the article to his Instagram.

"NOT TRUE," the 20-year-old wrote under the article screenshot in a shock revelation. "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."

Neither Victoria and David Beckham, nor Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have commented on Cruz's recent claims. But Brooklyn has alluded to the ongoing rumours in the past, making a rare comment about the situation earlier this year.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife," Peltz Beckham told the Daily Mail during his appearance at the Ryder Cup in September.

"Me and her, we just do our thing. We just keep our heads down and work, and we're happy," his rare statement continued. And sending a clear message that the couple is unaffected by online speculation, he added: "Everyone is always going to say rubbish".

We will continue to update this story.