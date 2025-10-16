William Plans To ‘Cut Harry and Meghan Loose’ When He Becomes King

Since leaving royal life behind five years ago, Prince Harry has discussed the breakdown of his relationship with Prince William at length. Throughout his memoir, Spare, and in a number of subsequent interviews, Harry has detailed his estrangement from members of the royal family - but most notably, a reunion between himself and William appears to be a long way away. While the Duke of Sussex has spent time reconnecting with his father, King Charles, in recent months, royal insiders have suggested that reconciliation between the brothers will be far more difficult.

According to sources, William 'will never' forgive Harry for publicly discussing their fallout and was less willing than the King to meet for peace talks during Harry's recent trip to the UK. Now, a new report claims that William's recent interview with actor Eugene Levy - where he expressed a desire to make substantial changes when he becomes King - indicates exactly where he stands when it comes to Harry and Meghan's royal association.

A source told the National Examiner: "It's pretty much accepted within the royal household that once he does take the throne, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will immediately get their titles yanked. He hasn’t said it publicly but the things he’s said in this interview, this big emphasis on how he will change things, is certainly being seen by a lot of people as him all but coming out and confirming that cutting Harry and Meghan completely loose is part of the plan."

The conversation around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles has been ongoing since the couple left the UK in 2020. Following their decision to step away from royal duties, they retained the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their official titles but no longer use the 'HRH' styling in public.

How Prince William intends to make changes within the monarchy is yet to be seen, but some insiders have claimed that he has already thought about Harry's involvement in his future coronation, and the Duke of Sussex even responded to claims that his older brother would 'exile' him when he becomes King.

In his candid chat with Eugene Levy on an episode of The Reluctant Traveller, William did speak about his future as monarch, explaining: "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good, and I embrace that, I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen.

"I think if you're not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor around you, and you can feel suffocated by it, and restricted by it too much," he later added. "And I think it's important to live for the here and now. There are points when you look at tradition and go, is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having? So I like to question things, is what I'm really getting at."