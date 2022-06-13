Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving away from London – and it’s happening very soon

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Over the last few months, there have been reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be leaving London and moving out of the Kensington Palace apartment. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be looking at properties in the Windsor area earlier this year and were hoping to leave their permanent residence in the capital in order to be closer to the Queen, as well as Kate’s parents.

Now it has been reported that the royal couple will be moving to Berkshire with their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and it’s said to be happening very soon.

According to The Sunday Times, William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their London base but will be moving into a property on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

Currently, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea – located just a short distance from the Palace – but upon finishing their summer terms the family will relocate and they are expected to continue their studies at a school nearer their new home, along with four year old Prince Louis who is due to start his education in September.

A friend told the publication: ‘The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London.

‘The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.’

It is believed that the move was spurred on by couple’s desire to give their children more freedom, and it also allows William to prepare himself for his future role as King.

A close aide added: ‘There is a sense of the future accelerating towards him, which is tinged with profound sadness — though he would never say it publicly — because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around, the added pressures on his father and his family being under even more scrutiny.’

The Cambridges will continue to use their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, but their offices will remain at Kensington Palace.