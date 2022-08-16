Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘normal parents’ encouraging their children to be ‘playful’, claims expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s nothing we love more than seeing the sweet moments shared between the Cambridge family.

From Prince George poking his tongue out at royal engagements, Princess Charlotte following suit and pulling faces, or Prince Louis covering his mother’s, Kate Middleton, mouth to stop her from telling him off or putting his hands over his ears at the Fly Past.

Among those moments we can’t help but smile at, are sincere bonding moments, such as when Princess Charlotte and Prince George look at their parents for support or comfort at royal engagements for reassurance.

These snippets are said to be signs Kate Middleton and husband Prince William, both 40, are “normal parents”, claims body language expert, and the couple are in tune with their children.

Speaking to Femail, Judi James said: “George, Charlotte and Louis are not only allowed to be playful, fun, spontaneous and even cheeky in public, they are actively encouraged by their mum and dad, who often look at their most proud and most doting when they are doing so.”

Judi has acknowledged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting was inevitably going to be “unique” raising the future King or Queen of England, and members of the royal family who will be in the spotlight, but they still allow their children the freedom to have fun, and enjoy playful moments in their childhood.

The expert continued: “William and Kate’s parenting duties were always going to be unique as they’re inducting a prince, princess and future king into the rules, traditions and formalities of the royal family as well as allowing three small children to have as much fun and freedom as possible as they do so.

“What we have been seeing during their most recent public outings is how well they are managing the ‘normal’ aspect of their parenting, making them look like many other families taking their kids on a day out.

“Their techniques seem to involve remaining totally tuned into their children, while not appearing to fuss or show signals of anxiety that might be natural given the profile of the events they have been attending.”

Judi also believes Kate and William are taking note of their children’s playful actions.

She added: “[Kate and William] are gradually allowing their own behaviour to be led by their children. Kate will still show expressions of firmness at times but both she and William were mirroring Charlotte at the Games.

“Kate’s facial expressions looking far more animated than usual to fit in with her daughter, while William was providing a complementary state of playful mock shock as Charlotte did her emphatic ‘thumbs up’ ritual.

“All three then came together in some sweetly mirrored poses that showed how like-minded and evenly-bonded they are as a family group.”