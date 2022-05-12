How Prince William broke one important royal rule on his wedding day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary earlier this year, yet details about their big day are still emerging and royal fans love nothing more than to hear about what happened behind the scenes – from William sweetly helping Kate with her hair, to Kate shocking the Queen with this untraditional decision.

The royal wedding was broadcast live from Westminster Abbey in April 2011 and watched by millions across the globe, with around 1,900 people present at the ceremony. From A-listers like the Beckkhams and Elton John, to fellow royals, it was packed with more than a few familiar faces.

However, it seems that the guest list actually caused a bit of trouble for the bride and groom. So much so, that he broke a royal tradition to ensure that those included were people that he and Kate really wanted to be present.

Talking about his wedding in 2012, William explained that they decided to put the guest list together themselves instead of filling it with people that the couple didn’t know, and the Queen fully supported their decision.

He said: ‘Things were rapidly building up steam towards the wedding. I was given a list in the first meeting of 777 names and not one of them I knew.

‘It was a bit daunting and it was like, that seems to be the guest list sorted – no room for friends or family. I wasn’t too happy about it so I rang [the Queen] for a bit of moral support and a bit of backup.

‘She said: “Don’t be so ridiculous, get rid of the list, and start from your friends”.’

