How Princess Kate Is ‘Quietly Rebelling’ Against Royal Rules

The Princess of Wales has returned to the spotlight in 2025, with her and Prince William resuming their roles as leaders of the fold. And from their upcoming house move to their multiple appearances this summer, they have truly been front and centre.

However, after enduring a turbulent 2024, with the mother of three diagnosed with cancer, her priorities are said to have changed. And with Princess Kate now in remission, royal experts have noted that she is "quietly rebelling" by implementing healthy boundaries around her personal life.

"Kate understands now that life's too short to keep agreeing to every demand," a royal source recently explained to RadarOnline. "Her cancer battle really shifted her perspective.

"She's stopped trying to please everyone," the source continued. "Her outlook is different now, and she's finally paying attention to what her body and mind need. She's finally learned the power of saying no."

"Now, she understands she can serve without losing herself in the process," the source later added, reporting that the Princess of Wales is "finally paying attention to what her body and mind need."

And while Princess Kate is still expected to be a major presence in the Mountbatten-Windsors going forward, she will reportedly "put her family, her wellbeing, and her peace of mind first."

"Before, she used to live her life by the calendar," Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, has previously explained. "And now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.

"She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."

