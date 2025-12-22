According to Experts, Princess Kate ‘Struggles’ With One Part of Royal Christmas

The Prince and Princess of Wales struggle "not to spoil their children unduly" at Christmas, according to experts, with the royal couple able to "give them anything they want."

The future King and Queen are "keen to keep their children’s feet on the ground" explains former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond.

This will be the Wales family's first Christmas since their relocation to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The Wales family has been front and centre this Christmas. And from Prince George's volunteer work and Princess Kate's annual carol service to their sweet family portrait, the royals have certainly stepped up over the holidays.

However, behind palace doors, the Mountbatten-Windsors are said to experience a surprisingly low key Christmas, with Prince William and Princess Kate striving to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible.

"Having been brought up in such a happy, cohesive family, Catherine loves making Christmas just as special for her children," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reported to the Mirror. "I'm sure her mother, with her Party Pieces business, had all sorts of wonderful knick-knacks to decorate the house."

But, according to Bond, the Christmas period does bring parenting difficulties for the Wales family, with the future Queen particularly struggling with one “dilemma”.

This reportedly involves her children's Christmas presents, with the Prince and Princess struggling to ensure that George, Charlotte and Louis don’t receive too much.

"Catherine and William have tried not to spoil their children unduly, which can't be easy when you love them to bits and can basically give them anything they want!” Bond explained.

“I think William and Kate are very keen to keep their children’s feet on the ground, so not spoil them too much at Christmas,” the royal expert has previously added. "But what parent can resist it, if the money is available? So I expect there will be some pretty cool boys’ toys for George and Louis, and something girlie for Charlotte."

Well, that’s that.