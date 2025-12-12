The Royal Family Just Extended a Major Olive Branch to Meghan Markle
- King Charles and Queen Camilla have a framed photograph of Meghan Markle and the monarch on display in their London home.
- The nod was spotted by fans, after the royal family uploaded photographs of Queen Camilla's annual Christmas event at Clarence House.
- King Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly moving towards peace, meeting in London earlier this year.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal life and relocated to California in 2020, amid royal tensions. And in the years that followed, their relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors has become increasingly strained.
In fact, after the release of Prince Harry's memoir and the Duke and Duchess' tell-all documentary series, Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes and the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors were reported to have ceased contact.
However, in 2025, there has seemingly been movement towards peace from both sides, with Prince Harry meeting with King Charles in September this year.
The "secret peace summit" is said to have been the first time the pair had seen each other since February 2024. And according to sources, it marked "an important first step towards rebuilding their father and son relationship."
This week, it was Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family that got the world talking, as the Mountbatten-Windsors appeared to extend a subtle olive branch to her.
The nod in question took place at Queen Camilla's annual Christmas tea party, where the royal family had a framed photograph of the Duchess of Sussex displayed at Clarence House.
The photograph in question is from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding day, capturing the moment that King Charles walked the Duchess down the aisle.
And next to it was a family photograph from Prince Louis' Christening, also featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
This, sources believe, was no coincidence, with the royal family reported to send messages with their photographs on display, changing, adding and removing portraits over time.
And it comes after reports by the Mirror that King Charles now has framed photographs of his son and daughter-in-law at his official Northern Irish residence, Hillsborough Castle, as well.
"Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate," a source previously told the publication. "They are also guided by members of The Royal Family, but the decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.