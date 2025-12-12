The Royal Family Just Extended a Major Olive Branch to Meghan Markle

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a framed photograph of Meghan Markle and the monarch on display in their London home.

The nod was spotted by fans, after the royal family uploaded photographs of Queen Camilla's annual Christmas event at Clarence House.

King Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly moving towards peace, meeting in London earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from royal life and relocated to California in 2020, amid royal tensions. And in the years that followed, their relationship with the Mountbatten-Windsors has become increasingly strained.

In fact, after the release of Prince Harry's memoir and the Duke and Duchess' tell-all documentary series, Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes and the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors were reported to have ceased contact.

However, in 2025, there has seemingly been movement towards peace from both sides, with Prince Harry meeting with King Charles in September this year.

The "secret peace summit" is said to have been the first time the pair had seen each other since February 2024. And according to sources, it marked "an important first step towards rebuilding their father and son relationship."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, it was Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family that got the world talking, as the Mountbatten-Windsors appeared to extend a subtle olive branch to her.

The nod in question took place at Queen Camilla's annual Christmas tea party, where the royal family had a framed photograph of the Duchess of Sussex displayed at Clarence House.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The photograph in question is from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding day, capturing the moment that King Charles walked the Duchess down the aisle.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And next to it was a family photograph from Prince Louis' Christening, also featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Spare, by Prince Harry £6 at Amazon UK In his best-selling memoir, Prince Harry details his life behind closed doors at the Palace - and his shocking decision to leave it all behind. Penguin The Palace Papers, Tina Brown £10.11 at Amazon UK Author and former Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, offers insight into how the biggest moments in recent royal history unfolded - from Camilla's royal ascension, to Harry and Meghan's departure. Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, by Tom Bower £5.49 at Amazon UK This was branded as one of the most 'explosive' royal biographies in recent years, detailing the fallout between the monarchy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

This, sources believe, was no coincidence, with the royal family reported to send messages with their photographs on display, changing, adding and removing portraits over time.

And it comes after reports by the Mirror that King Charles now has framed photographs of his son and daughter-in-law at his official Northern Irish residence, Hillsborough Castle, as well.

"Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate," a source previously told the publication. "They are also guided by members of The Royal Family, but the decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King."

We will continue to update this story.