A New Traitors Spin-Off Show Is Officially on Its Way and Soon

The Traitors is undoubtedly the most talked-about show of the moment. And from Claudia Winkleman's iconic knitwear to fan theories surrounding season four's contestants, the BBC reality show has been making non-stop headlines in 2026.

The highly-anticipated fourth season is now fully underway, tipped to be the most dramatic instalment in Traitors history. And with the finale episode scheduled to air on Friday 23 January, fans are already mourning the Traitors shaped hole in their future evenings.

Thankfully, a Traitors spin-off show is officially coming to UK audiences and soon, with The Traitors Ireland scheduled to air on BBC.

And in an exciting twist, there won't even be long to wait, with The Traitors Ireland landing on BBC One and iPlayer at midnight on Saturday 24 January - just hours after The Traitors (UK) finale.

The Irish spin-off show, fronted by Derry Girls actress, Siobhán McSweeney, follows the same format as the UK version, seeing 24 contestants compete for the €50,000 prize pot, with two secret teams ('Faithfuls' and 'Traitors') working against each other to eliminate players.

And with the season one line up including a fire fighter, a gamer and a retired prison officer, the series, commissioned by RTÉ and airing in August 2025, has been a major success.

However, despite its popularity, the offshoot series has been unavailable to watch in the UK until now, a change that has been welcomed by UK viewers.

“Like everyone, I am a huge Traitors fan so when I was asked to host the Irish version I jumped at the chance," McSweeney explained after being announced as the host of The Traitors Ireland last year, via RTÉ. "I’m looking forward to meeting our loyal Faithful and delicious Traitors. The Irish have a charm and ability to deceive while smiling which will make this version rather special, I think. And I’m the luckiest person in the world to watch them close up."

"We’re really looking forward to bringing The Traitors Ireland to RTÉ audiences and delighted that Siobhán is going to be at the heart of it," added Steve Carson, Director of Video at RTÉ. "We know that she is going to bring something really special to Ireland’s version of this fantastic game of trust and deceit.”

The Traitors Ireland will air on BBC One at midnight on Saturday 24 January, with the series also uploaded to iPlayer, the day after The Traitors (UK) finale.

Well, this is exciting.

