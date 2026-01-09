Travis Kelce’s Mother Made a Rare Statement About His Exes Before Taylor Swift

SPOILER ALERT - this article contains information from The Traitors USA.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple announcing their highly-anticipated engagement in August 2025.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read their joint statement on Instagram, with the news going viral, and amassing over 38 million likes.

And from details around their wedding planning to the couple's sweet words about each other, Swift and Kelce's courtship has been front and centre this year.

It was Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, who got the world talking this week, as the 73-year-old appeared on the latest season of The Traitors USA.

And during her on-camera interview, Kelce appeared to make a rare comment about Travis Kelce's ex girlfriends before Taylor Swift.

When asked about who she would least like to bump into as fellow contestants on the televised game show, Kelce responded: "Maybe some of my sons’ adversaries. That could either be on other teams, or it could be coaches, or it could be past girlfriends."

This viewers believe to be a comment about Travis Kelce's former partners in particular, with her eldest son Jason being married for seven years to partner Kylie Kelce.

And given Travis Kelce's recent engagement to Taylor Swift, the comments are being taken by some as a subtle message of support to her future daughter in law.

"[Travis and Jason] are so excited. They're huge fans," Donna Kelce, who was selected to be the show's 'secret traitor' explained in her video interview. "I'm so excited to be here, I never thought in a million years I would get this chance."

"When you get to a certain part in your life and your kids are starting their own families, it's so important to reinvent yourself," she continued. "Do the things you've always dreamt of. And that's how I ended up in Scotland."

Donna Kelce was eliminated from The Traitors USA in episode three, stating: "Playing a traitor was tough, but I gave it my best shot.

"This has been a dream come true," she later added. "These are happy tears that I get to do this at this point in my life. It's just the joy of being in the game."

Well, this is lovely.