Harry and Meghan Will Be ‘Iced Out’ of William and Kate’s US Travel Plans
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make an historic trip next year
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make an historic trip overseas next summer. The royals are said to be considering travel plans to the US to celebrate the 4th July, with 2026 marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. Although King Charles is still undergoing regular treatment for cancer, he is believed to be making the trip across the Atlantic to mark the occasion with Queen Camilla.
Prince William and Princess Kate are also in line to visit, according to several media outlets, with claims that the family will attend as a unit to represent the crown. A source told Page Six that the King has been invited to Washington in April 2026 for a state visit, and there are hopes that the royals will make several trips to the states next year, with the insider telling the publication: "We're hoping all the senior royals will come over. This is going to be a huge year for both the US and the UK."
However, the insider claimed that invitations for the royal family won't extend to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently live in the US. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to Montecito, California in 2020 shortly after stepping down as senior royals. The source alleges that the Sussexes will likely be 'iced out' of the Wales' plans, with their attendance hinging on the royals themselves. They told the outlet: "Obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t working royals, so they will not be invited to any celebrations. Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves."
Although Prince Harry and King Charles are said to be rebuilding their fractured relationship, royal insiders previously claimed that there's 'no turning back' for Prince William.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.