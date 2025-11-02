Sources Have Opened Up About Prince William and Princess Kate’s Main ‘Parenting Concern’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season. And from Prince William's surprisingly candid interview about the monarchy to the Wales family's upcoming house move, the royal couple is all anyone can talk about.

It is Prince William and Princess Kate's family life that has made the most headlines, with the future King and Queen praised for giving Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, as normal an upbringing as possible.

The young siblings are second, third and fourth in line to the throne, respectively. And as they increasingly enter into royal life, Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly keen to prepare them for what is in store.

This allegedly involves protecting them from the 'heir and spare' narrative, with the Prince and Princess of Wales determined that their children aren't treated differently.

"It is said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are very concerned," reported royal biographer Robert Hardman, during the Daily Mail's 'Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things' podcast.

"Of course, Prince George is the heir, and that's the way it's going to be," he continued. "It's a hereditary, hierarchical, constitutional monarchy. You can't change that. But there are ways I think, in which you can try and ensure that you don't leave the younger ones feeling they are any less loved or any less relevant."

"They're just going to have to accept their career path is going to be different," he added, with royal biographer Christopher Andersen previously telling Harper's Bazaar: "[The] good thing is that Charlotte and Louis can share the burden [as spares], if one wishes to call it that."

We will continue to update this story.