You can now move to Australia for £10 so see you later our bags are already packed

If you’re currently looking out of the window on this marvellously grey day, wondering exactly what it would take to up sticks and move to the sunny shores of Australia then guess what? Same.

But we have the answer. It’s £10.

No, really. Brits are being encouraged to pack their bags and head to the land down under for a tenner as part of a new scheme to fill employment gaps in the country.

The campaign to attract young people to Australia has been launched by the South Australian Tourism Commission who want to boost tourism by offering Brits the changes to fly from the UK to Adelaide for as little as £10. A similar scheme was launched in 1945 called the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme and enticed 1.5 million British and Irish citizens to Australia.

If you fancy a job in hospitality, outback stations or farms then Qatar Airways will be selling 200 discounted return flights to Adelaide from Heathrow, Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin from next month.

So what’s the catch?

Travellers from the UK must be aged between 18 and 30, while those in Ireland must be between 18 and 35. You must also obtain a valid working holiday visa and make your way overseas before 30th September 2022.

Additionally, you must buy the holiday starter pack with Trailfinders which is priced from £162 and includes a three night stay in a hostel, vouchers and support on how to set up a bank account and find employment.

South Australian Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said: ‘South Australia is welcoming the return of working holiday makers – it’s a real win-win for young people eager to travel and work abroad, and for our local tourism industry.

‘Our tourism operators have missed having international visitors on their tours and experiences and booking up accommodation, and they’ve also missed the backpacker workforce and the vibrancy they bring.

‘These backpackers foster a love for our state and our country which often inspires them to return later in life.

‘Whether it’s in our bars, restaurants, wineries and hotels, or on our outback stations and farms, there are so many ways that British and Irish citizens can work in Adelaide and in regional South Australia, helping to not only fill roles but provide an economic and cultural exchange benefit which advantages both sides of the globe.

‘We look forward to welcoming back young people from the UK and Ireland, and encourage them to make the most of these £10 fares.’

Ready to make the move?