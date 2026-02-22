Easy Escapes: No. 124 GuestHouse Hotels Offer Elevated, Independent Charm - and a Sweet-Stocked Pantry, To Boot

You'd be forgiven for thinking you'd clicked on a review of any old guesthouse on Brighton's seafront, given GuestHouse's name. But no - the independent, design-led chain is far from your average guesthouse.

No. 124 Brighton is one of GuestHouse's four UK locations and sits on the King's Road, facing the pebbled beach and vast coast. By morning, a seafront walk, run, or dip, if you dare, calls your name; come evening, you're spoiled with gorgeous sunsets.

But back to the hotel. Many a hotel describes itself as boutique, but far fewer get it genuinely spot on. GuestHouse is one of those. I'm lucky enough to have stayed at both the York and Brighton outposts now, and both do what so many hotels before them couldn't: cosy charm, elevated style, and effortless customer service that makes every second of your stay truly tranquil.

I'd read rave reviews and had many a friend recommend the hotels personally, but it wasn't until last November that I managed to find the time to visit the Brighton location myself. My honest review? The hotel is hard to fault, really, and one of those stays that'll have you researching their other locations with your next staycation in mind.

For more on No. 124's warm, elevated, and charismatic charm, keep scrolling.

No. 124 by GuestHouse, Brighton review: Charismatic, charming and quintessentially British

The vibes

There are several hotel chains doing what GuestHouse do - renovating townhouses in prime UK locations and pairing elevated design elements with memorable food and attentive staff. But none do it quite as well as GuestHouse.

Step inside their Brighton location from the seafront, and you're immediately greeted with a chic interior that pairs heritage with a heartfelt touch. To your left lies a bar; down a flight of stairs, their mood-lit, basement restaurant, The Pearly Cow.

Modern tapestries and concrete coffee tables are juxtaposed with traditional, cosy-looking armchairs and bookcases. You know what to expect, but there are also surprising touches everywhere you look: the bookcase jammed full of 80's vinyls, disco balls and modern artwork.

The brainchild of brothers Tristan, James and Tom Guest and the sibling of their Bath, York and Margate locations, the Brighton iteration lives up to expectation. It's instantly welcoming, warm, and inviting, with the staff creating a perfectly balanced, relaxed yet attentive atmosphere.

The rooms

Each room at GuestHouse is unique, but most at the Brighton location offer breathtaking sea views. Ours luckily does, and we while away the mornings taking in the view with peppermint tea, soaking in the morning light and people and bird watching with the kitsch yet remarkably fun-to-use vintage binoculars.

Expect plush, cushioned bedding, comfy reading nooks, and books to flick through; paintings from local artists, the most stylish blackout curtains I've ever seen, and a Crosley record player with vinyls, to boot. The room is stocked with organic teas and coffee, the bathroom with B-Corp certified Wildsmith toiletries and butter-soft towels.

I particularly enjoyed the GuestHouse newspaper and handy guides to the local area - every element of the hotel has been produced or placed with flair and originality, each element thought through.

Rumour has it they have a special "Hideout Suite" for extra special occasions, which boasts its own hot tub and secret entrance.

The food

No hotel is complete without good food and drink, and GuestHouse really excels in this regard. The Pearly Cow, their food offering, specialises in local, seasonal and organic produce, and it's all fresh as you like.

Naturally, the menu at their Brighton arm focuses on seafood - we kick off our evening with Whitstable oysters and a glass of sparkling English wine. Choose between small plates to share or your own mains. Must tries include the 45-day salt-aged ribeye and the salt cod tacos.

The cocktails are also noteworthy, and an excellent way to round off your evening. If you're still hungry post-dinner, or at any time during your stay, they have a well-stocked pantry on the first floor, with an excellent range of treats and more nutritious snacks. When we visited, we enjoyed pick and mix, fresh fruit, crisps and daily freshly baked cakes, alongside my favourite electrolyte-enhanced sparkling waters.

Come the morning, breakfast is simple but satiating - you can choose from a wide range of breakfast staples, including a full English, avocado on toast, pastries and chia seed puddings.

The facilities

It's a testament to the hotel's desire for you to fully switch off that every GuestHouse location has a spa on site - a decadent, relaxing cove of a space designed to help you unwind. Choose from facials, massages, or a soak in the jacuzzi - there's something for everyone.

Staff couldn't be friendlier and truly go above and beyond without being invasive - their hospitality feels effortless, which is no mean feat. They have a number of amenities in place to ensure you have a comfortable stay. A porter will meet you at the station to cycle your bags to the hotel for you; beach bags can be provided, at your request. You're also in a prime position to cheer any runners along the seafront, as we discovered when a 10km race took over the seafront on the grey Sunday morning we stayed.

Plus, fun fact: dogs are welcome at a charge of £25 per dog, per night. Staff have dog-friendly pantry treats, blankets and beds on hand to ensure your pets are well catered for.

Stay at No.124 GuestHouse, Brighton, from £190 a night. 124 Kings Road Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 2FY. guesthousehotels.co.uk