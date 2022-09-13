I’ve found three of the best affordable alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Salon-worthy hair for half the price? Yes please!

We’ve all heard of the Dyson Airwrap. It’s the hair tool of all hair tools. It’s the best hair dryer, best straightener and best curling wand all wrapped into one. The only problem? It’s also pretty expensive.

Since the popular tool came out, lots of brands have released their own versions, and some are much more affordable than you’d think.

Of course, nothing beats the original hair styler. However, I have tested lots of Dyson Airwrap alternatives, and in my opinion, they do a very good job.

It was only right that I shared these recommendations with you, so keep on scrolling for all the information you need, and get ready to say hello to your best hair yet…

The best affordable Dyson Airwrap alternatives:

Heat settings | Low, medium and high Number of Attachments | One Cord length | 2 m Wattage | 1200W

If a simple but effective blow dry brush is what you’re after, then this is the one for you. I was so impressed by this hair tool from Mermade Hair, and for the price, you really can’t go wrong. The combination of a hair dryer and round brush means you can dry and style your hair at the same time, for that ‘just left the salon’ look.

It can take a little while to get the hang of it, but Tara Simich, founder of Mermade Hair, has lots of tips and tricks. “The tool can be used on wet hair to give it a salon quality blowout, or on dry hair to revive your mane. For volume, section hair and use a heat protectant and holding spray – our Mermade Mist combines both – then on each layer place the oval brush near the root and brush away from the head while gently rotating.”

“The more you angle the brush to the ceiling, the more volume you will get. For more curve, wrap the hair around the barrel and hold for a few seconds.” Easy, right?

The brush comes with three heat settings so you can choose one that best suits you. I have pretty thick, naturally curly hair that can take a while to dry, so I tend to use the hottest setting. The result? Straight, frizz-free hair that would usually take me hours to achieve. I still use my straighteners to add that finishing touch, but this tool has made my life so much easier, and I don’t think I will ever use my normal hairdryer again.

Heat settings | Cool, low, medium and high Number of Attachments | One Cord length | 2.5 m Wattage | 1100w

I’m sure you’ve all heard of the Revlon blow dry brush, but did you know that the brand now has the Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus? This brush is a new and improved version of the original bestseller, and I’m a big fan.

Similar to the Mermade Hair tool, this brush comes with an oval head to help add volume. What I love about this head though is the fact that it is detachable, making the brush easy to pack in an overnight bag or suitcase.

It comes with four heat settings, including a cold setting that can be used to lock in the style. The ceramic titanium barrel provides even heat distribution, which helps to reduce damage.

This is definitely one of the most powerful blow dry brushes I have ever tried. All I do when I get out the shower is brush out my hair, remove any excess water with a towel, apply a heat protectant and I’m good to go. I always section my hair for the best results, and pop the brush on the high setting, as the brand recommends using this if you have thick hair.

Heat settings | Cool, medium and high Number of Attachments | Eight Cord length | 3 m Wattage | 1000w

If you’re wanting to invest in a slightly more advanced styler, but still don’t want to spend a fortune, then I can’t recommend the Bellissima Air Wonder enough. In fact, it might be one of my favourite hair tools ever.

What I love about this one is that it comes with eight different attachments, meaning you can create lots of different styles. My go-to attachment is the ‘Smooth and Delicate Brush’, which gently untangles your hair and creates the perfect canvas to create whatever look you want.

It also comes with oval brushes, an extra wavy brush, a curling iron and more. It has a special ceramic and keratin coating that protects the hair, and ions that help maintain hydration to minimize frizz. What more could you want?

In my opinion, this is one of the most similar options to the original Dyson Airwrap, making it an amazing alternative.

So, there you have it. The best Dyson Airwrap alternatives. Which one will you go for?