Finding the best luggage is no mean feat, especially when factoring in baggage restrictions etc. Once you’ve found the right suitcases and travel bags though, going away is a breeze. Because there’s no such thing as a one-case-fits-all scenario.

So keep scrolling for some packing hacks and the best luggage money can buy, so you’ll be good and ready when they finally lift that travel ban.

How to pack a suitcase if you have too many clothes

There are many holiday packing tips you can follow, however our editors at MC have some good rules when it comes to narrowing down your wardrobe, whether it’s for a weekend break or a longer holiday.

First off, prepare your case up to a week before your trip, adding clothes and accessories in as and when you remember them. Always lay shoes in first, in pairs on the sides. Fill in any gaps with belts (rolled up), jewellery and lingerie. Then lay clothes flat.

If using a soft holdall, use the same rules for shoes and accessories, but roll your clothes. For tangle-free jewellery on the move, store your daily treasures in a daily pill dispenser (try Boots or Muji) for a cheap and easy alternative to a jewellery roll or pouch.

As for your capsule wardrobe, it’s easy. Don’t pack things you wouldn’t wear at home, and choose layers in neutral shades, as they have better chances to go with everything else.

Best carry on luggage

Tripp Ice Blue ‘Absolute Lite’ Cabin 4 Wheel Suitcase, £39 at TRIPP

The ‘Absolute Lite’ 4 wheel cabin suitcase is made from tough and durable ABS. This sleek collection comes in a high gloss finish. This cabin luggage fits most major airlines including Easyjet, British Airways and Ryanair priority. View Deal

The Bigger Carry-On, £235 at AWAY

This is slightly bigger than a normal carry-on, is lightweight and sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, or pop easily onto a train or into a car. With a durable polycarbonate hard shell, and 360° spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride, this suitcase is built to last.

It also comes with a removable battery that can charge your phone up to 4x, is TSA-approved, and safe to fly with. View Deal HORIZN STUDIOS H5 cabin suitcase, £170 at MATCHESFASHION

Horizn Studios crafts durable aerospace-grade polycarbonate to a streamlined profile to create this olive-green H5 cabin suitcase. It’s made with a TSA approved padlock zip and four 360° spinner wheels for easy manoeuvering, then fitted with two internal mesh compartments and buckle-fastening straps. View Deal Barbour International Kirby Holdall, Black, £59.95 at John Lewis

Featuring a large main section with zipped closure and branded studs, the holdall also features webbing grab handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable and convenient carrying. View Deal

Best large suitcases

Portobello large in silver, £125.40 at Antler

A lightweight polypropylene suitcase, Portobello has a stylish silhouette and is strong and secure. It includes premium features such as internal pockets, robust zips and an expander zip. View Deal

PROXIS Spinner (4 wheels) 81cm, £395 at Samsonite

The outer shells are made from Roxkin™, an exclusive multi-layered material developed by Samsonite. It bounces back into shape, offering remarkable strength, resilience and lightness. View Deal

Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case, £575 at TUMI

This extra-large expandable case is ideal for extended business and leisure trips, or for group packing. Packed with style and designed to last, our TUMI V4 collection is lightweight, durable, and ready for the journey ahead. It’s made using recycled fabrics. View Deal

Best luggage for clothes

The Garment Bag, £175 at AWAY

The Garment Bag can fit two suits or three full-length garments, and features an exterior zip pocket for easy access to travel essentials as well as interior zip pockets for shoes and accessories. A zip-out hook makes it easy to hang in a closet or over a door, while the luggage clip secures it seamlessly to any Away suitcase. View Deal View Deal

Carry-On Closet, $295 from SOLGAARD

Engineered with a patented built-in shelving system, USB charging port, and an indestructible polycarbonate shell, the Carry-On Closet will keep you organised anywhere your travel takes you. View Deal

Best travel bags

Thule Crossover 2 Wheeled Duffel 76cm/30″, £340 at Thule

Separate items from the main packing space with a spacious interior mesh pocket. Belongings are held securely in place with internal compression straps. Prevent unauthorised access and keep contents safe with a TSA lock. View Deal

Never Still backpack, £780 at RIMOWA

It features two front zipped grooved pockets in leather, adjustable shoulder straps, and bespoke metallic pieces that showcases the RIMOWA monogram and logo. Inside, a large double zipped compartment and an internal laptop-sized pocket easily accommodate daily essentials. Includes a complimentary removable leather address tag. View Deal

Longchamp Boxford Large Travel Bag, Black, £220 at John Lewis

Genorously spacious in design and subtle in style, this travel bag keeps all your travel essentials securely tucked away thanks to its zip fastening. Carry over your shoulder for hands-free ease, or remove the long strap and simple grab by the top handles as you stroll out the door. View Deal

Best light suitcases

Aerolite Large Super Lightweight 4 Wheel Spinner Check-in Hold Luggage Suitcase Travel Trolley Case, £59.99 at Amazon

The outer casing is made from ultra-light but hard-wearing rip-resistant polyester – making the case as light as possible, while also maintaining flexibility, allowing you to really cram in those last few belongings. View Deal