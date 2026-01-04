I Got 'Expensive Bronde' Hair For The New Year—Here’s Why It’s the Most Luxurious Blonde Upgrade I’ve Had

After years of being bleach blonde, in 2024, I decided to tone things down a touch and embrace my inner bronde. It was more convenient for travelling (which I do a lot of) as it was less high maintenance, and I was admittedly recovering from a period of blonde blindness. But despite loving the darker hue, I'd never really achieved my 'dream' colour—that was until my hairstylist Limoz Logli, gave me an 'expensive-looking' bronde makeover.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

"Expensive bronde is all about balance and restraint. It’s not too blonde, not too brown and never flat," explains salon owner Logli. "The key features are soft dimension rather than obvious highlights, and a seamless blend from root to ends. In addition, there's warmth that flatters the skin without turning brassy, and high shine and healthy movement. The goal is for people to ask, 'Is that her natural colour?'"

Celebrity inspiration includes the likes of Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—although the number of women in the spotlight embracing the trend is seemingly endless, which has culminated in a rise in salon requests. "More than bright blonde, bronde has become the most requested colour in the salon," explains Logli. This, he says, is in part due to how low-maintenance this look is (you only need to really visit the salon a few times a year for upkeep) and because it "feels more grown-up, more effortless, and designed to evolve naturally over time."

A post shared by Limoz Logli (@limozlogli) A photo posted by on

For Logli, technique is essential to achieve this look, and he goes slightly more 'off script' than traditional approaches like balayage. Speaking of my transformation, he says: "This colour was very much rooted in my Signature Colour approach. Rather than traditional balayage, it’s about controlled colour melting, building depth, softness and longevity through seamless blending."

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

He continues: "Instead of painting obvious light pieces, I focused on a diffused root blend that grows out naturally and never looks harsh, and a mid-tone richness to create dimension without high contrast. I applied strategic lightness to lift and brighten the hair while keeping it firmly in the bronde family." The result, he notes, "is a colour that looks natural, glossy and expensive, and evolves beautifully between appointments."

This colour feels super natural and very 'me'. I love that it's ultra-low maintenance and the blend is beautiful. I finally feel as though I have hair that makes me feel put together and 'done' before I've even applied my makeup or got dressed. If you're tempted to follow in my footsteps, working with a quality stylist who can personalise your colour to you is essential here, as is the knowledge that anyone can achieve an 'expensive-looking' bronde—no matter your budget.