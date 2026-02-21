Here's How to Watch the 2026 BAFTAs (And Paddington Bear's Cameo) Online From Anywhere

The 2026 BAFTAs will take place on Sunday 22nd February, and it's always packed full of unmissable moments - from unforgettable speeches to behind-the-scenes magic. This year, we'll see a whole host of A-listers walking the red carpet and hoping to win one of the coveted statuettes - from Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, who are both nominated for their performances in Hamnet, to Timothée Chalamet who is one of the frontrunners in the Best Actor category.

You'll find all the details on how to watch the 2026 BAFTAs online below, including options to stream for free as one of the biggest nights in film unfolds at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. And, if a dazzling line up of celebrities isn't enough, it has also been announced that one of the awards will be presented by none other than Paddington Bear himself. That's right - the mechanical bear from the West End show Paddington The Musical will have a cameo of his very own.

So, if you're ready to celebrate the very best in film, here's how to watch the BAFTAs 2026 online from anywhere.

Watch the BAFTAs in the UK

The BAFTAs 2026 will be available to watch live on BBC One, and you can also stream the ceremony via BBC iPlayer if you're in the UK. Both are viewable to those in the UK with a TV licence.

Travelling and won't be in the UK during the broadcast? You can tune into the BAFTAs live on iPlayer. Note that you'll need to use a good VPN to access your UK services from abroad. Full details below.

The awards kick off at 7pm GMT on Sunday night, with an expected finish at around 9pm. Before the ceremony, the Red Carpet Show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and YouTube from 6pm.

Watch BAFTAs 2026 From Anywhere

Watch the BAFTAs in the US

Fans in North America can watch the 2026 BAFTAs on E! Network which is available with either a Fubo or Hulu subscription. You can also stream the action live on BritBox, which offers a 7 day free trial (with prices then moving to $10.99 month or $109 year).

You can also stream the red carpet live on TV services such as YouTube TV. Both offer free trials to new subscribers.

Just visiting the US? Don't forget that you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a good VPN.

Watch the BAFTAs in Australia

Aussie viewers can watch the BAFTAs live on HBO Max on Monday 23rd February. It'll also be available to watch via BritBox. The annual music awards will stream live from London, UK on Monday 23rd February at 6am AEDT.

If you're from the UK and visiting Australia, you can always hop back onto your iPlayer account via a VPN.

Who is attending the BAFTAs 2026?

KPop Demon Hunters - will be performing the hit song Golden

will be performing the hit song Golden Jessie Ware - will be performing a Barbara Streisand cover

will be performing a Barbara Streisand cover Alan Cumming - is hosting the ceremony

is hosting the ceremony Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb - are hosting the official BAFTAs YouTube coverage

- are hosting the official BAFTAs YouTube coverage Paddington Bear - is presenting the award for Best Children’s and Family Film

is presenting the award for Best Children’s and Family Film Other presenters include: Aimee Lou Wood, Cillian Murphy, Erin Doherty, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy and Warwick Davis

BAFTAs 2026 Nominees in Full

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Supporting Actress

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Peter Mullan - I Swear

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Director

Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony

My Father's Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2

Best Children's and Family Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Best Original Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

The EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (public vote)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Best Original Score

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Best Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Make-up and Hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Best British Short Film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

Best British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

