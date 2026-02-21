Here's How to Watch the 2026 BAFTAs (And Paddington Bear's Cameo) Online From Anywhere
The 79th British Academy Film Awards is almost here!
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The 2026 BAFTAs will take place on Sunday 22nd February, and it's always packed full of unmissable moments - from unforgettable speeches to behind-the-scenes magic. This year, we'll see a whole host of A-listers walking the red carpet and hoping to win one of the coveted statuettes - from Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, who are both nominated for their performances in Hamnet, to Timothée Chalamet who is one of the frontrunners in the Best Actor category.
You'll find all the details on how to watch the 2026 BAFTAs online below, including options to stream for free as one of the biggest nights in film unfolds at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. And, if a dazzling line up of celebrities isn't enough, it has also been announced that one of the awards will be presented by none other than Paddington Bear himself. That's right - the mechanical bear from the West End show Paddington The Musical will have a cameo of his very own.
So, if you're ready to celebrate the very best in film, here's how to watch the BAFTAs 2026 online from anywhere.
Watch the BAFTAs in the UK
The BAFTAs 2026 will be available to watch live on BBC One, and you can also stream the ceremony via BBC iPlayer if you're in the UK. Both are viewable to those in the UK with a TV licence.
Travelling and won't be in the UK during the broadcast? You can tune into the BAFTAs live on iPlayer. Note that you'll need to use a good VPN to access your UK services from abroad. Full details below.
The awards kick off at 7pm GMT on Sunday night, with an expected finish at around 9pm. Before the ceremony, the Red Carpet Show is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and YouTube from 6pm.
Watch BAFTAs 2026 From Anywhere
Travelling abroad this weekend? If you can't access your usual iPlayer account or YouTube TV due to regional restrictions, try NordVPN (70% off). It removes streaming restrictions and protects you when shopping online. Better still, it's on sale right now.
Nord is the most popular VPN app around. It ups your security when streaming/shopping/posting online and unblocks regional restrictions, making it a must-have for trips abroad and binge-watchers. (It's also great for watching Married at First Sight Australia, if you're an Aussie abroad.)
Watch the BAFTAs in the US
Fans in North America can watch the 2026 BAFTAs on E! Network which is available with either a Fubo or Hulu subscription. You can also stream the action live on BritBox, which offers a 7 day free trial (with prices then moving to $10.99 month or $109 year).
You can also stream the red carpet live on TV services such as YouTube TV. Both offer free trials to new subscribers.
Just visiting the US? Don't forget that you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a good VPN.
Watch the BAFTAs in Australia
Aussie viewers can watch the BAFTAs live on HBO Max on Monday 23rd February. It'll also be available to watch via BritBox. The annual music awards will stream live from London, UK on Monday 23rd February at 6am AEDT.
If you're from the UK and visiting Australia, you can always hop back onto your iPlayer account via a VPN.
Who is attending the BAFTAs 2026?
- KPop Demon Hunters - will be performing the hit song Golden
- Jessie Ware - will be performing a Barbara Streisand cover
- Alan Cumming - is hosting the ceremony
- Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb - are hosting the official BAFTAs YouTube coverage
- Paddington Bear - is presenting the award for Best Children’s and Family Film
- Other presenters include: Aimee Lou Wood, Cillian Murphy, Erin Doherty, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy and Warwick Davis
BAFTAs 2026 Nominees in Full
Best Film
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Outstanding British Film
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is For Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Leading Actress
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Leading Actor
- Robert Aramayo - I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Supporting Actress
- Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson - Hamnet
Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
- Peter Mullan - I Swear
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Director
- Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
- Hamnet - Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
- Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- The Ceremony
- My Father's Shadow
- Pillion
- A Want In Her
- Wasteman
Film not in the English language
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Documentary
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Animated Film
- Elio
- Little Amélie
- Zootropolis 2
Best Children's and Family Film
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
Best Original Screenplay
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
The EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (public vote)
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
Best Original Score
- Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet - Max Richter
- One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners - Ludwig Göransson
Best Casting
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Costume Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Best Editing
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Make-up and Hair
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Best Special Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
Best British Short Film
- Magid / Zafar
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis
- Welcome Home Freckles
Best British Short Animation
- Cardboard
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys in Paradise
More from Marie Claire
- What Really Happens at the BAFTAs, with Director of Awards Emma Baehr
- I Went to the EE BAFTAs for the First Time – Here’s What It’s like When You’re Not a Celebrity
- All the Must-See Looks from the EE BAFTAs 2025 Red Carpet
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.