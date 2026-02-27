A trip to Florida isn't complete without a visit to one of the region's most iconic destinations – The Boca Raton. The world-famous resort, located on The Palm Beaches coastline, celebrates its 100th birthday this year. It began as The Cloister Inn in 1926, with architect Addison Mizner envisioning creating a 'dream city' that would bring Mediterranean glamour to Florida. Now, 100 years later, the original 100-room Ritz Carlton hotel has been transformed into a sprawling 200-acre resort, with more than 1,000 beds between five individual hotels: the Cloister, Tower, Yacht Club, Bungalows and, finally, the Beach Club, where I check in.

This ultra-luxe world of hospitality is divided into two main areas, the Harbourside and Beachside, with amenities including a picturesque private beach, serene spa, seven swimming pools, and a scenic marina. For the sports-minded, there's also an 18-hole golf course, 14 tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts. You also move between the areas via a water taxi, which only adds to the glamorous A-list experience.

The Vibe

The Boca Raton Beach Club (Image credit: The Boca Raton)

(Image credit: The Boca Raton)

The Boca Raton’s newly relaunched Beach Club Hotel has been designed with the coastal proximity in mind, making the sea an unmissable focal point for all guests - which is especially evident in the rooms that feature sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful ocean views. In the rooms, you can expect natural textiles and neutral tones, and it truly feels like stepping into another world; as I open the door to my room, I'm greeted by a soaring, light-filled living room that immediately draws my eye to the ocean. Everything feels calm, elegant and effortless.

As for the resort itself, the vibe is both luxurious and laid-back. Families, couples, locals and guests all come together and there’s a real sense of community here. This is five-star resort-living at its best, and it's easy to see why The Boca Raton recently became the only resort in The Americas (and just one of seven resorts worldwide) to hold quadruple Five-Star status from the Forbes Travel Guide. All guests have access to the amenities, no matter which hotel you’re in, and I particularly liked that the Beach Club felt separate on the Beachside, offering privacy without feeling isolated.

The Rooms

The Boca Raton Beach Club (Image credit: Gosh PR/Visit Florida)

The Beach Club has 210 guest rooms and suites, many of which include large outdoor terraces. My balcony quickly becomes my favourite spot as each morning starts here, coffee in hand, watching the sun rise over the ocean. The bathroom deserves a special mention, too, with its deep tub, separate shower, generous counter space and full-sized Acqua di Parma toiletries. Small details, but they really elevate the stay.

The Boca Raton Beach Club (Image credit: Gosh PR/Visit Florida)

What truly makes this experience unforgettable, though, is how thoughtfully the hotel caters to my two-year-old daughter. Travelling with a toddler is not easy, but here, it is made to feel as stress-free as possible. From beach toys to a tepee on the balcony, baby toiletries and snacks, every detail is anticipated and nothing is overlooked.

Food and Drink

The Boca Raton (Image credit: Visit Florida)

Taking breakfast at Marisol, just steps away from the ocean, quickly becomes a ritual. From perfectly-cooked eggs to fluffy pancakes, portions are generous and the Greek omelette and challah French toast are definite standouts. Dinner here also offers the same elevated dining, with a Mediterranean menu that has a strong focus on seafood. The paella, grilled zucchini and mouth-watering mezze are not to be missed. It also feels special to spend the evenings dining outdoors with a perfectly-made cocktail in the balmy air.

(Image credit: The Boca Raton)

The Living Room is my go-to spot in the evenings. By day, it’s more of a café but at night it transforms into a lively, intimate lounge serving tapas. You'll still be thinking about the fish tacos, lobster and hamachi crispy roll long after you've returned home. There’s also a poolside market for those in-between moments, offering soft-serve ice-cream and nachos.

One of the things that makes staying at The Boca Raton truly special is the choice of dining options across the resort. There are a staggering 18 restaurants and eateries which offer everything you could want - whether you prefer low-fuss burgers or elevated fine-dining. I tried the lakeside Harbour House, with coastal cuisine highlights including a spicy ‘Angry Tuna’, artichoke hearts, and wood-fired pizza. The Flamingo Grill, with its old Hollywood vibes, also offers excellent service and a classic steakhouse menu.

The Spa

Spa Palmera, The Boca Raton (Image credit: Gosh PR/Visit Florida)

One of the centrepieces of the resort is its wellness offering, Spa Palmera – a 50,000 square-foot spa inspired by Spain’s famous Alhambra. It has 44 (count them!) treatment rooms and is a heady medley of mosaics, arches and waterfall whirlpools. It’s stunning and, without question, one of the highlights.

But it’s not just the facilities that make it exceptional, it’s the people. I'm guided through the signature bathing ritual by Angela, who has worked at the resort for more than 20 years, with warmth and intuition. It’s easy to see why this spa has won so many awards; the staff are the soul of the experience. Immersed in an oversized tub infused with coconut milk, honey, and pink Himalayan salt, surrounded by petals and soft lighting, the experience is pure bliss. Afterwards, I enjoy a gentle honey scrub and The Artisan Massage, a customised treatment which leaves me feeling lighter, calmer, and completely reset. I make sure to spend time at the spa’s private pool and café, too. It feels like a hidden sanctuary within the resort, and one where I could happily stay all day.

Activities

(Image credit: The Boca Raton)

Harborside Pool Club (Image credit: Gosh PR/Visit Florida)

You are never short of things to do here: the Beach Club has three pools and a private beach, but you also have full use of the amenities across The Boca Raton resort. The Harbourside Pool Club has an additional three pools as well as a a lazy river, several water slides, a thriving kids’ club and luxury cabanas with butler service. There are also special 'Kiddie Cabanas' which are specially themed for little ones who want to imagine themselves as pirates, mermaids and princesses. My daughter, however, was most impressed by the mini-chef cabana, which is decorated like a tiny bistro complete with play food, macaron pillows, and tiny table.

Despite its scale, The Boca Raton doesn’t feel overwhelming. Instead, it's an immersive hub of lively restaurants and buzzy bars, elegant lounges and boutiques, and between the museum, theatre, games room, tennis courts and golf course, you will always find something to do. Plus, there's even an Assouline bookshop - Mizner’s 'dream city' brought to life.

How To Book

For more information about booking a stay at The Boca Raton, visit thebocaraton.com. For general enquiries, prices and reservations, you can contact the team via email (experience@thebocaraton.com).