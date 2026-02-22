“A tiny, nerdy resistance” is how journalist Chris Colin described the admin party in his now viral article for the Wall Street Journal . He coined the concept six years ago, after noticing how many hours he and his friends were losing to the paperwork, bills and appointments that fall under the tedious umbrella that is life admin.

He’s suitably self-deprecating about his creation. Says they’re the “the lamest parties ever,” in fact. The world (or at least the internet), however, disagrees. Since Colin took his concept public in November last year, admin parties have spread across TikTok, with thousands of creators hosting their own versions of the event.

It’s not hard to see why. We’re in an age of total digitisation, our inboxes brimming with appointment reminders, forgotten subscriptions, unpaid bills and feedback requests. And when something arrives by post? Well, the sight of a white envelope alone induces a jolt of panic.

The thing is that each individual admin task is minor. But collectively, they amount to a strain of overwhelm unique to adulthood - one which, frustratingly, seems only to breed more procrastination and anxiety. Take it from someone with experience: ignore life admin for long enough, and it doesn’t disappear; it lingers at the back of your mind like an overflowing filing cabinet.

So the suggestion that we might turn these unavoidable chores into something communal, or even - dare I say it - enjoyable? Well, sign me up. Which is why, last week, I texted a friend and invited her over for an admin night. The pitch? Girl dinner, a strong playlist and an unapologetic array of coloured pens. Dress code: comfies, naturally.

For the debrief on my first admin party, read on. And if the realities of adulthood are feeling relentless right now, consider this your toolkit. We've also got edits of the best wellness planners, and guides to expert-approved self-care ideas, productivity tips, plus the viral Mel Robbins brain dump technique, here.

I Hosted My Friend For An Admin Night - And Can Confirm, It's As Good As TikTok Says

What is an admin party?

The admin party has very few rules, but one very clear goal: to turn the bureaucracy of life admin into something communal, structured and, importantly, fun. Essentially, it’s an evening with your friends dedicated to finally tackling the tasks you’ve each been ignoring.

It’s been described by creator Maddy Agers as the “most cost-effective girls' hangout", and that's because, in an age where dinner out can easily add up to £40 per head, admin night is refreshingly inexpensive. You might even leave having saved money, whether that’s by cancelling an unused subscription or avoiding a late payment fee.

As for the vibe, that’s up to you. Since going viral, it’s, of course, had the full TikTok treatment, meaning you could find yourself ordering Canva templates and personalised placecards in the name of "the aesthetic." But it’s not necessary (and probably just creates more admin when you realise you’re out of printer ink). The art, truthfully, is in keeping it simple: shop-bought snacks, a makeshift girl dinner, coloured pens and a few candles. Whatever you need to get it done, together.

What are the benefits of an admin party?

Admin nights might not sound revolutionary, but the virality of the trend says otherwise. By making a boring task social, admin nights tap into the parts of the brain responsible for motivation and reward, helping to tackle the biggest barrier to life admin: procrastination.

But what benefits might you actually notice?

1. You start to dread admin less

Feeling that you’ve fallen behind on life admin can quickly trigger shame and avoidance. Turning it into a social occasion helps flip that script.

“Just like exercising, doing admin alongside friends helps you to associate the task with positive emotions by increasing dopamine and reducing cortisol levels in the brain,” says Jaime Fleischer, Director of Therapy and Complex Care at Headspace . She adds that those associations don’t just make admin more bearable in the moment - they can have a longer-term impact, too.

It all comes back to habit formation. Research consistently shows that when we pair a new, desired behaviour (in this case, getting our admin done) with an existing, enjoyable routine (spending time with friends), we reduce the mental energy required to form that habit. Over time, that can help build neural pathways that make life admin feel less challenging.

“If you can successfully pair arduous tasks with positive emotions, that increases your likelihood of being able to complete the tasks on your own in the future, even without an admin party,” confirms Fleischer.

2. You feel more motivated

Productivity experts have long explored how the presence of others affects performance. One technique often used to help people with ADHD manage procrastination is body doubling - where working alongside someone else is used to reduce distraction and stay present.

Whilst formal research on body doubling is still limited and largely anecdotal, the concept draws on the much older theory of social facilitation , which suggests that the presence of others can increase effort and performance, particularly when it comes to straightforward, familiar tasks, such as life admin.

Lora Rowley, personal finance expert at Starling Bank , sees this play out in practice. “Seeing your friends work on the same thing provides an important reminder that you’re not the only one who’s been putting admin off, as well as a sense of accountability and accomplishment when you’re all finished,” she explains.

3. You get through tasks more efficiently

Life admin seems to have a way of filling every spare moment, and trying to squeeze it in between meetings or on your commute often means it stays constantly unfinished. It’s why blocking out a dedicated evening with a clear start and end point can make the process more efficient.

“People leave admin parties feeling calmer because they don't have the unfinished admin in the back of their mind anymore,” explains Brian Lutz, marriage and family therapist at Blume Behavioural Health , who adds that a defined time frame helps propel you into getting more done. “Once you complete a task, you start building momentum, which is what procrastination normally destroys,” he explains.

4. You feel more connected to your friends

There’s also a crucial social benefit to admin parties, which has nothing to do with the admin itself. Despite being more digitally connected than ever, loneliness is a serious (and growing) public health issue. In fact, 2025 data from the World Health Organisation shows that one in six of us experience it, with serious consequences for our health and longevity.

“Juggling factors like work, exercise, and daily life can often make it difficult to find time for your friends, so inviting them along to an admin night gives you a great opportunity to reconnect,” says Rowley, who argues the social element is one of the strongest reasons to host one.

Are there any downsides to admin parties?

Whilst the experts agree that admin parties are an overwhelmingly positive idea, Fleischer has some watch-outs.

1. Comparison

Before you host (or attend) an admin party, remember that these settings can invite comparison. “Having a glimpse at other people’s internal admin tasks can lead to feelings of jealousy, envy, or not being good enough,” Fleischer says, adding that this can be especially tricky if friends are ticking off milestones you’re still working towards.

“It can be hard to be confronted with those kinds of triggers, especially if you are caught off guard with them,” she says. Her advice? Set boundaries, such as agreeing not to look at one another’s financial specifics, so that the evening stays productive rather than emotionally loaded.

2. Loss of independence

There’s also a difference between working alongside someone and outsourcing your responsibilities to them; something Fleischer says is an important part of adulting. “If an admin party turns into someone else doing your taxes for you or taking over your computer to fill out the forms needed for your new flat, that is a red flag,” she explains.

“It’s important for you to actually do the tasks yourself to build up esteem and a sense of mastery, so instead, get some pointers on how to complete them yourself.” The goal, she says, is support and accountability, not handing over control.

3. Give yourself time to wind down

Finally, if you’re tackling something particularly stressful or complicated, factor in decompression time afterwards. “Ideally, give yourself approximately an hour before bed,” says Fleischer. “This should include lower lighting, setting limits on stimulation, and other parts of your nightly routine that help signal to your body that it is time for rest.”

In other words, treat it like any other focused work session, where closing your laptop matters just as much as opening it.

How to throw the perfect admin party, according to a psychologist

By now, you're probably itching to throw your own admin party. If so, Fleischer has some ingredients to nail the night.

1. Choose a traditionally anti-social night

Fleischer says that picking a night that would typically be considered “boring”, like a Monday, is the perfect occasion for an admin night. Not only does it mean that you’re gaining an extra touchpoint for social connection rather than sacrificing better plans, but it also helps anchor the habit in a time slot where a solo admin could realistically live in future.

2. Start early

The chances are that your admin party will fall on a work night, so Fleischer suggests keeping it to the early evening. “Wrapping up early gives people plenty of time to get home and unwind without disrupting their sleep,” she says.

3. Operate a BYOD policy

It sounds obvious, but make it explicit that everyone needs to bring their own device. “This avoids any bottlenecking of tasks due to limited devices,” says Fleischer.

4. Make a priorities list

Before anyone arrives, Fleischer recommends asking them to identify their top tasks. This helps to build accountability and keep expectations realistic. “The length and complexity of the tasks will determine if you stick to one task or add additional ones,” she says.

5. Swap cocktails for mocktails

While some of the admin parties you see online will involve wine, Fleischer recommends opting for a mocktail to maximise productivity. “This helps everyone stay clear-headed and focused on the tasks at hand,” she says.

My Friend and I Tried The Viral TikTok Admin Night Trend - And Can Confirm, It Works

On the night

Since it was my idea to throw the admin night, I volunteered as host. We chose a Sunday evening: theoretically, the slot where you get ahead of the week, practically the one that ends with us both horizontal, phone in hand, negotiating with the Sunday scaries.

Before she arrived around 6 pm, I prepped the food. My aim was not to add to my already long list of admin with a pile of washing up, so I went for the most iconic of girl dinners: Caesar salad, sweet potato fries and a Diet Coke, with lentil chips, hummus and guacamole to start. It took less than 20 minutes, which left me with time to set the table with pens, paper, a couple of tealights and some flowers. Not essential, but with all the benefits of being around nature, I’m counting a couple of supermarket bouquets as a wellbeing intervention.

We may only be in our late twenties, but our backs aren’t what they used to be, so we stationed ourselves at the kitchen table (rather than the sofa), within easy reach of plug sockets. Before opening our laptops, we each shared our short lists. Both of us needed to register with a new GP. I had to tackle my overflowing inbox and book a smear test that was six months overdue. She needed to update her married name on various legal documents (she got married two years ago). And then there was the long weekend in Lisbon we’ve been “about to book” for approximately forever.

We agreed to start with the duller tasks and save the trip planning for later, as a reward for our productivity.

Ashleigh's table all set up for admin night (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

For the first half hour, we largely got our heads down, punctuated by the occasional progress update or soundbites from stories we’d forgotten to tell each other.

Once our first priorities were ticked off, we paused for salads and fries, closing our laptops and putting our phones down to be fully present with each other. Weirdly, the catch-up felt better because we weren’t distracted by our brains racing elsewhere.

The evening flew by, and before we knew it, it was 9 pm. She had a 40-minute drive home, and we wrapped up reluctantly, though we could easily have talked for hours more. Suffice to say, we both felt pretty smug, having achieved far more than we would have alone, and already planning the next one.

Diet coke in wine glasses? On admin night, it's a yes. (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

My verdict

It’ll be no surprise to you that admin nights get a resounding yes from me. You don’t even need to talk much. Just working alongside someone else is incredibly motivating. Left to my own devices, I’d have been up and down to the fridge, or scrolling "for five minutes," every five minutes. With the accountability of someone else there, though, I stayed entirely on track.

It’s even better if you have a friend you’re constantly trying, and failing, to pin down. We’re both busy, and weeks (sometimes months) can slip by without a proper catch-up. Admin night gave us a reason to commit, without having to go out for an expensive dinner.

My only advice? Start earlier than you think. Even with a 6 pm kick-off, we ran out of time before we ran out of momentum. Once you begin ticking things off, it’s oddly addictive. You’ll want the space to keep going.

