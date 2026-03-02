Easy Escapes: Fort Lauderdale is the most-fun city you’ll visit in the US

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is just north of Miami, but feels like another country, thanks to its enormous network of winding canals. With 24 miles of beach and around 300 miles of navigable waterways, it’s a blend of laid-back coastline and urban energy – full of waterside bars and restaurants, boutique shopping, stylish hotels and a thriving art and culture scene. But best of all, you get about by water taxi, which never fails to be fun.

The vibe

Known for its beaches, art, culture and canals, Fort Lauderdale draws a mix of yachting enthusiasts, families and those looking for a luxury beach break. Holidays here are a blend of beach days, urban charm and lounging about in the laid-back cafés lining the Riverwalk. The city is famous for its beachfront promenade with its white wave wall and paved path, flanked by luxury hotels, as well as the shopping of “Style Mile”, Las Olas Boulevard, and the mega-mansions and superyachts of the jet-set who call it home.

Where to Stay

There are thousands of accommodation options around Fort Lauderdale, from luxury hotels to boutique stays. We check into Beach House Fort Lauderdale, a Hilton Resort, which is a 374-bed resort on North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

We are so lucky to stay in an oceanfront penthouse, three-bed suite, which is stunning, with 360-degree sea views, plus full kitchen and three and a half bathrooms. And from the moment we arrive, it feels like the perfect blend of beachside chill and elevated comfort. Our suite has floor-to-ceiling windows with not a single wall blocking the view — it’s endless sea and sky, which makes mornings and sunsets feel extra magical. Waking up and stepping onto our balcony to that panoramic ocean vista is genuinely special.

The resort has a spa, fitness centre and oceanfront pool terrace, which quickly becomes our favourite spot, with its panoramic views and relaxed, sunny vibe perfect for lounging between dips. The location couldn’t be better — right on North Beach, with easy walks to the ocean and beach bars. And the food? Amazing - there are multiple eateries around the hotel, but our favourite is Ilios, on the roof, with incredible tropical drinks and fresh, flavourful Mediterranean-style dishes.

Dining

From seafood restaurants to ramen bars, French bakeries to ice-cream parlours, Fort Lauderdale has pretty much every kind of food you could desire. Highlights for us, include the uber-fun Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show, a South Seas experience which has been entertaining visitors since 1956, with tiki décor, waterfalls, and terrific food. The cocktails were next level and the Polynesian show with dancing, drumming, and fire performances sealed the deal. maikai.com

We also enjoy the beachfront dining at S3, set right on the beach with stunning ocean views. The sushi is excellent, but the menu offers everything from seafood and steaks, so everyone can find something they love in the relaxed, coastal-chic atmosphere. s3restaurant.com

Activities

Catching a water taxi is my all-time favourite thing to do - cruising along the waterways feels like getting a front-row seat to the city’s glamorous superyachts, waterfront mansions and palm-tree-lined canals. They are hop-on, hop-off, so you can explore at your own pace and Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale offers all-day passes, between 30 stops, or private tours. There’s also a free LauderGo! Water Trolley along the New River.

Fort Lauderdale is the gateway to the Everglades, therefore full of natural wonders, as well as the beach. It is surrounded by nature reserves or you can take an airboat tour of the Everglades, not far away.

Top picks also include the 1920 Bonnet House Museum and Gardens, which is a little slice of calm in the busy city. And we spent a happy family afternoon checking out the Museum of Discovery & Science, which is full of STEM activities, simulators, immersive eco-discovery zones and animal encounters, which my toddler daughter loved.

How to book: hiltonbeachhouse.com ; visitlauderdale.com