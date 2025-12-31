As the year comes to a close, enthusiastic travellers are already organising their annual leave to ensure they double their holiday allowance in 2026. Whether your travel plans include long-haul trips to Sri Lanka's best beaches or Japan's epic slopes, or you prefer to spend a sunny summer fine dining in Corfu, there are some key travel hacks to make sure you get the best deals - and really make your 2026 travel plans count.

According to DiscoverCars.com, there's one key thing to consider when planning your holidays next year; it's all in the timing. Whether you're booking a year in advance or hoping for a last minute deal, these tips and tricks could save you some money when it comes to your getaways next year.

Best travel hacks for 2026

The key things to remember when you're booking your 2026 trips, according to the website, are advance bookings, Black Friday sales, and monitoring peak dates. The advice is to lock in your trips in good time as this can improve both availability and lower prices, particularly if your proposed travel dates fall in the school holidays. It's prudent to consider peak travel dates throughout the year - regardless of whether or not you're travelling with young children, prices will change with term dates, and travelling just outside of bank holidays can really reduce costs. Plus, while the 2026 Black Friday sales currently feel like a lifetime away, it's worth remembering just how much money you could save on last minute winter trips next year.

Outside of these simple travel hacks, there are things you can do depending on how much time you're giving yourself to organise a trip. Take a look at the key things to remember, whether your booking window is a year in advance or you prefer last-minute planning.

When to get the best travel deals in 2026

Travel booking window: 6 to 12 months in advance

"This is the ideal window for securing peak-season dates such as Easter, summer and popular winter-sun getaways. Airlines and hotels typically release prices at the start of the year, often with early-bird discounts. Booking 6–12 months ahead gives the best choice of flight times, hotels and villas, especially for those tied to school holidays or seeking specific accommodation."

Booking window: 8 to 12 months in advance

"Long-distance routes - including Asia, the Caribbean and classic winter-sun spots - tend to fluctuate significantly in price and can fill quickly. Securing flights 8-12 months ahead reduces the risk of premium fares later on and ensures access to the most convenient travel times."

Booking window: 3 to 6 months in advance

"For short-haul trips within Europe or domestic breaks, prices often stabilise during this period. By the spring, initial release rates have usually dropped, and availability remains good before peak demand kicks in. For early-summer and mid-year holidays in 2026, booking between January and March offers the strongest balance of value and choice."

Booking window: 2 to 4 months in advance

"Last-minute deals can still provide strong savings, but only for those willing to be flexible on destination and dates. Airlines and tour operators may lower prices to fill unsold seats and rooms, but this approach is best suited to people with open schedules or those booking outside school holiday periods."

Head of Growth, Aleksandrs Buraks, explains: "Planning ahead for 2026 is one of the simplest ways to secure better prices and enjoy a smoother travel experience. Booking early not only gives access to more flight and hotel options - it also ensures you can choose the right rental car for your trip, whether you’re heading on a short European break or a long-haul adventure. Early planning reduces stress, maximises flexibility and makes it easier to avoid peak-season price spikes, giving you more freedom to enjoy your holiday exactly how you want."

Happy holidays!