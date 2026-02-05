It's Only February, But I'm Already Investing in This Spring/Summer 2026 Trend—and So Should You

Fashion trends, of late, have become decidedly more wearable. Not only are we seeing a whole lot more jeans on the runway, but Spring/Summer 2026 also brought back the exposed bra, low-waisted skirt, and black and white colour pairings. Small touches that are easy enough to wear everyday, yet add an effortlessly chic edge to any look. Though the trend that has me already altering my current wardrobe is one that's intrinsically cool, incredibly easy to tap into, and takes only an item or two to to achieve: safari chic.

Spied across the runways of Isabel Marant, Burberry, Balmain, Saint Laurent and Lemaire, it's clear that khaki is the shade in core focus. And it's already been adopted into the wardrobes of some of the chicest women on the internet. Understandable, really, considering it's much softer than black, more striking than brown, and often easier to colour match than even our favourite blue denim. Even red pairs particularly well—just think of a pimento-stuffed olive as inspo.

So, if you're looking to add a new item to your wardrobe, I'd strongly encourage you to do so within the safari shade range. Khaki jackets, jeans, and knits all tap into the trend while still feeling timeless—just scroll below to see how to style them.

Shop Khaki Coats & Jackets

While the safari aesthetic is undeniably cool, the desert boots, cargo trousers and army-style belt may garner some side eyes in central London. So, the key is to adopt certain elements of the trend into our own everyday wardrobes, and coats and jackets are a great place to start.

Jeans, skirts, dresses, and trousers all pair effortlessly, as they would your favourite wool coat, and there's a huge number of styles to choose from depending on personal preference. To elevate the look, opt for a pointed-toe boot or ballet flat, especially when choosing more tactile textures such as suede, or pick a trainer for the more laidback look.

Shop Khaki Trousers

Khaki trousers and jeans offer a much-needed respite from beloved blue denim, and they're often even easier to style. White trainers, black flats, and brown boots all pair effortlessly—as do metallic shades of shoes for evenings—while your top half can swing between more formal feeling white shirts or casual navy tees and grey vest tops.

& Other Stories Barrel-Leg Jeans £97 at Stories Barrel-leg jeans make much more of a statement than straight styles. PAIGE Mayslie Green Straight-Leg Tapered Jeans £255 at Harvey Nichols Cropped jeans allow for more emphasis to be put on your shoes. Jigsaw Stretch Flannel Track Pant £115 at Jigsaw The khaki colourway makes these tracksuit bottoms feel much more formal.

Shop Khaki Tops & Jumpers

Khaki and white colour combinations feel effortlessly polished. So, when reaching for a deep green top or jumper, consider white jeans an easy go-to in your styling arsenal. Although grey, brown, black, red and navy also work particularly well, especially when layered with a contrasting texture like Tine's suede bag.

