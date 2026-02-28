Easy Escapes: Why Miami Is the World’s Coolest Art Capital

Memorable holidays are the ones that exceed your expectations, and during a recent trip to Miami I was left very surprised - in the best possible way. While I arrived looking forward to Miami's traditional draws - an endless helping of sunshine, with 5* resorts cushioned on a glittering sea - what I actually discovered was a global art capital within the culturally-rich and vibrant city.

The sun-soaked nook in Florida has been quietly transforming into a world-class centre of contemporary art, and you can feel it everywhere - from the unmissable and colourful street art, to the throngs of galleries and museums lining the streets, and there's also the beautifully-designed public spaces. It’s far from just another beach escape: it's a city packed with luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants, and, of course, the renowned and buzzy bars, but it also feeds your curiosity for culture and creativity.

(Image credit: Future/Visit Florida)

The Vibe

Miami is known for being a vibrant city with world-famous nightlife. Along the main beach strip, as expected, you'll find endless bars, restaurants and art deco blocks, punctuated by high-rise hotels. But what you might not expect is the undercurrent of cool that pulses through the city. Take Wynwood Walls street art museum, for instance. An outdoor gallery, it offers the chance to see the most bright and breathtaking art on the the city streets. Whether it's wandering through these creative neighbourhoods, stumbling into small galleries, or observing the subtle design details in the various hotels and restaurants, the constant nod to expression and creativity makes Miami a culturally thrilling place to be.

Where to stay

(Image credit: Future/The Palms Hotel & Spa)

There’s no shortage of places to stay here here but I checked in to The Palms Hotel & Spa in Mid-Beach, an ocean-front hotel which remains one of the only family-owned and operated luxury resorts in Miami Beach. With a leafy garden entrance, it feels more like a tropical sanctuary than a Miami mega-hotel and everything about this serene space is intentionally connected to nature - the soft, earthy colour palette, natural textures and lush landscaping.

Tanja Morariu, Head of Sustainability, explains how The Palms’ philosophy is built around its “Inspired by Nature” program, which includes eliminating single-use plastics and installing energy-efficient systems, composting, recycling and sourcing local, sustainable products. Hearing her speak passionately about community beach clean-ups and long-term conservation efforts is encouraging – staying here doesn’t feel like a compromise between sustainability and comfort.

(Image credit: Future/Visit Florida)

(Image credit: Future)

The hotel has a large pool in its tropical gardens as well as its very own Zen Garden. For those who want to focus on wellness and relaxation, you can take yoga classes or enjoy the full spa and fitness rooms. Or, simply grab your holiday book and head down to the cabanas on the private beach.

When it comes to the dining options, the restaurant is also aligned with the hotel’s strong focus on sustainability. Essensia Restaurant, which overlooks the verdant gardens, uses mindfully-sourced ingredients to blend Mediterranean and Asian culinary influences. The dishes are beautifully presented, and you can feast on this fusion of flavours while listening to the palms rustling in the breeze. Even the cocktail menu reflects the hotel’s philosophy, featuring wines and cocktails made with organic or artisanal spirits.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dining

(Image credit: Future/Otto & PepeFrost Science)

And, when you're ready to venture further afield for dinner, one of the most exciting things Miami has to offer is a unique culinary scene. From Cuban to sushi, pizza to Michelin-starred restaurants, there are options for all travellers and budgets. One neighbourhood Italian gem is Otto & Pepe in Wynwood, a warm, relaxed and cosy dining room with a lively pasta bar, leafy garden patio and its very own wine shop right inside the restaurant. Visit for dinner, settle in with a Negroni, or simply stop in to grab a bottle. Either way, watching fresh pasta being made at the bar is an experience in itself and the award-winning wine-pairing is a treat.

Activities

(Image credit: Future/Wynwood Walls)

I like a holiday that combines both culture and cocktails, and that’s where Miami really comes into its own. The Miami Design District is an unmissable upmarket area north of Wynwood, packed with high-end stores, galleries, public art and bustling restaurants.

Miami Art Week takes place in December, and includes its famous Art Basel. There’s the incredible Superblue Miami immersive art experience, with 50,000 square feet of boundary-pushing creativity which makes for a great family day out. For something a little more contemporary, check out Perez Art Museum or The Bass.

(Image credit: Future/Vizcaya Museum & Gardens)

(Image credit: Frost Science Museum)

Before you leave, make sure you visit Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, a 1916 waterfront estate-turned-museum, where you can wander the grounds exploring the art, gardens and mangroves. It’s a local favourite with changing installations. Just as popular is the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, an enormous museum, planetarium and aquarium, full of science, technology, engineering and maths with interactive exhibitions and unique shows. A terrific day out for families.

How to Book

For more information about Miami and how to curate your perfect art-inspired getaway, visit visitmiami.com. For reservations at The Palms Hotel, visit thepalmshotel.com .