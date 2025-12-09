It's official - the year is almost over. How? I couldn't tell you. But while I'm still getting my head around a rapidly disappearing 2025, the festive season is already in full swing around me. Between the end-of-year catch ups, very merry work parties and essential Christmas film viewing, I'm frantically trying to make sure I'm spending quality time with everyone I love before 2026 comes knocking. And if, like me, you're hoping to add a bit of seasonal sparkle into your socialising, there are heaps of things happening in the UK this December - whether you intend on ramping it up, or winding things down. In London, you can indulge your inner bookworm with a Jane Austen-themed Christmas, or indulge your palette at some gorgeously festive inner-city chalets. In Stratford-upon-Avon, you'll find the astounding stage adaptation of The BFG from the Royal Shakespeare Company, and in Bristol you'll find a wellness reprieve from the Christmas chaos with some fun floating saunas.

Ready to take on December? Here are the 8 bits not to miss this month.

Things to do this December

Art

Strike a pose at The Photographers' Gallery, London

(Image credit: “French Couple”, Six Strips, France, 1960s © Courtesy Raynal Pellicer via The Photographers' Gallery)

Marking the 100th anniversary of the analogue photobooth, The Photographers' Gallery is unveiling a very special archival display. Titled Strike a Pose! 100 Years of the Photobooth, the exhibition showcases a century of self-portraits, offering insight into the intimate spaces that first launched in New York in 1925. As well as vintage strips and prints, you'll also get the chance to create your own selfie souvenir.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 22 February 2026 at The Photographers' Gallery, London. More info here.

Food

The Chalet at Skate, Somerset House

(Image credit: Somerset House)

Ice skating at Somerset House is to London what the Rockefeller tree is to New York, and every season, throngs of locals and tourists alike descend upon the rink to twirl or bash into one another like Bambi, depending on your skill level. It’s hungry work, which is why Jimmy Garcia’s new alpine-inspired pop-up restaurant is worth booking in for a post-skate feast. Decked out in retro winter sports memorabilia and serving freshly cut raclette, charcuterie, baby potatoes, and in-house freshly baked bread, The Chalet will have you feeling like you stepped into a Slim Aarons shoot.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 11 January 2026, at Somerset House, London. More info here.

Drinks

Sip Champagne under gold foliage at Dalloway Terrace, London

(Image credit: Dalloway Terrace, The Bloomsbury (courtesy of Justin DeSouza))

Dalloway Terrace at The Bloomsbury is transformed into A Sparkling Winter’s Tale and offers a cosy, Christmas hideaway in partnership with Champagne House, Charles Heidsieck. You'll be enveloped in gold tones and foliage as you settle in for bubbles or afternoon tea; choose from Champagne cocktails infused with traditional festive flavours, or enjoy a full feast of freshly baked scones and exquisite patisserie.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now at Dalloway Terrace at The Bloomsbury, London. More info here.

Get cute and cosy at Christmas Backyard Cinema, London

(Image credit: Backyard Cinema)

Before you binge all your festive favourites at home, head to Backyard Cinema for their Christmas movie takeover. Whether you're an Elf fan or can't resist a bit of Love Actually, make it a theatrical event this year - the viewings don't just showcase the films you love, there's also plenty of music and live performance to really bring out the festive cheer. Think cabaret meets a winter wonderland, with a healthy dollop of Christmas cinema. Don't forget the mistletoe.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 31 December 2025 at London Bridge, London. Tickets and more info here.

Wellness

Warm up in a floating sauna at Ampitheatre Quay, Bristol

(Image credit: Skuna Sauna)

Saunas have exploded in popularity in the UK this year, and for good reason - they're a great way to cultivate community and have numerous reported health benefits. If you're a newfound fan, you'll love this pop-up from Skuna Sauna; floating on Bristol's harbourside, you can choose a docked or cruising session, and it also includes an optional cold plunge. And there's music. What more could you want? Well, the saunas feature dry heat between 70-90 °C and are also powered by an eco-friendly electric stove. Happy sweating!

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 14 December 2025 at Ampitheatre Quay, Bristol. Booking and information here.

Unique Experiences

A Jane Austen Christmas at One Aldwych, London

(Image credit: One Aldwych)

Bookworms, rejoice! This Christmas, Covent Garden’s One Aldwych hotel has been reimagined as a portal to Jane Austen’s literary world. Think: Regency ribbons and intricate, hand-made paper garlands, a gargantuan ribbon crowning the entrance, and a beautiful, bookish Christmas tree, all in tribute to the joy of storytelling at Christmastime. Completing the theme, each Saturday from 15th November, overnight guests will be invited to join a guided walk of Covent Garden with esteemed writer and historian Dr. Matthew Green. Mulled wine and mince pies await guests on their return. The Library will also host children’s storytelling times as well as a treasure hunt around the hotel for little bookworms.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now at One Aldwych, London. More info here.

Theatre and Live Shows

Delight in the puppeteering magic of The BFG, Stratford-upon-Avon

A post shared by Royal Shakespeare Company (@thersc) A photo posted by on

This incredible RSC stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic, The BFG, is not to be missed. Packed with magic, enormous puppets, and plenty of frobscottle and whizzpoppers, it'll be playing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon until February. The production then moves to Chichester, and on to Singapore - so if you want to witness pure theatrical wonder, now's your chance.

WHEN AND WHERE : Now until 7 February 2026 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon . Tickets and more info here.

Family Fun

Enjoy Christmas biscuit decorating at The Cookery Studio, Bath

(Image credit: The Cookery Studio)

Get all hands on deck for a Christmas cooking masterclass that'll get the whole family in the kitchen (minus the chaos). At The Cookery Studio in Shires Yard, Bath, you'll find a sweet Christmas biscuit decorating workshop - perfect for injecting some festive fun into food, and it'll be a huge hit with kids and adults alike. One date has already sold out, so be quick!