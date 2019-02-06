Because every woman deserves a sex toy.

Sex toys for women – where do you start?

Using a sex toy isn’t just good for your physical health, improving your circulation and muscle tone, it also has a positive impact on your emotional wellbeing, making you feel more confident about sex and your body in general. In fact, it’s so good for you, you should invest in it by getting yourself a new sex toy!

According to most surveys, around half of us have at least played around with a sex toy, while according to an Indiana University study, around 50 per cent of women regularly use a vibrator during sex (solo or otherwise). But whether you’re an experienced Hitachi-wand wielding woman or simply just curious to see what a sex toy can do for you and your orgasm, you’ll find there’s a sex toy that can make your orgasms easier, more powerful, or simply more fun.

Here are the sex toys for women that are well worth giving a go:

Sex toys for women

Good for: Hitting the spot

Review: The Moregasm+ Bullet might be small, but that doesn’t mean it’s not powerful – even the first (and lowest) setting will surprise you. Waterproof, super soft silicon and absolutely great for hitting the spot, it’s a very affordable investment. Plus, it’s discreet – so if you’re gunning for some quiet solo play you don’t have to worry about the buzz waking up your housemates.

Good for: A plug-free wand you can use anywhere

Review: While most wands come with a long cable that requires a nearby plug socket, this cordless sex toy for women is chargeable and can therefore be used anywhere you like. The battery lasts for up to two hours, and thanks to the adjustable intensities with 5 pulsation modes you’ll definitely get the most out of it.

Good for: A scientifically-created sex toy

Review: If you’re looking at sex toys for women and yearning for something different, you need to try this. Founded on medical science and patented across the world, this clitoral stimulator uses a ‘piston’-type mechanism for the ultimate o. Verdict? Worth every penny.

Good for: Precise stimulation

Review: This vibrating diamond is perfect for solo play or couples. It looks luxe (who doesn’t want to use a gold diamond during foreplay?) and makes it easy to target the right spot. With 7 patterns and 3 vibration intensities, it’s the perfect toy for beginners and will take sexual satisfaction to the next level.

Good for: hitting your g-spot

Review: If you’re looking for a sex toy for women that will hit the g-spot (and won’t cost you a fortune), look no further than this vibrator from Lovehoney. You’ll get twice the stimulation as it focuses on the two most important intimate areas, thanks to the additional rabbit-style ears. It’s also waterproof, so there’s the option for shower play.

Good for: blended orgasms

Review: The trusty old rabbit vibrator has come a long way. Not only is the Flex made from super-soft silicone, it’s able to stimulate your g-spot and clitoris simultaneously and it’s actually flexible – meaning you can use it in any position that feels good for you. With a satisfying 10 vibration speeds, it’ll get you to the finish line in no time.

Good for: When you want some tantalizing foreplay

Review: As the first ever remote-controlled pleasure beads, the Hula is a unique design sure to get your blood racing. They rotate whilst vibrating, great for some fun foreplay or for your own pleasure! One ‘satisfied’ customer said her Hula beads are the best purchase she has ever made. They’re also waterproof and come with a handy storage bag, so you can use your beads wherever and whenever you have the desire.

Good for: When you’re struggling to climax



Review: It may look small, but don’t be fooled. LELO claims that this is ‘the world’s most intelligent oral sex simulator’ and it seems many women agree, the toy boasting amazing reviews across the globe. One woman even credits the multiple vibration rotation settings for her first ever long-awaited orgasm. Its quick charging, unique sensation and intelligent movements promise an unrivalled experience.

Good for: Anyone wanting stronger orgasms

Review: You don’t need to have enjoyed the film or book to get some pleasure out of these kegel balls and while you’re enjoying the sensation of them moving around inside you, you’ll also be giving your pelvic floor muscles a serious workout, too. When you orgasm your pelvic floor muscles pulse and the stronger those muscles are, the more control you’ll have of your orgasm giving you more powerful sensations. With a handy tag to make getting the balls out easier, these balls are like a sex workout in your pocket.

Good for: When you’re looking for the real deal

Review: If you’re prepared to lower your standards on looks and personality, it’s not hard to get sex… but why lower your standards when you can get the real feel at home without the man?! This powerful phallic sex toy doesn’t vibrate, it throbs. Inside is a weighting mechanism, along with the motor, and this makes it seem like it has a mind of its own!

Good for: When someone might see your vibe, ie you’re travelling

Review: It’s a lipstick! Or is it? Well, you won’t want to waste your time using it on your face, that’s for sure. This is a vibrator cunningly disguised as a lipstick. It even comes in different shades of pink and has a USB charger so you can charge it on the go.

Good for: When you just gotta have it

Review: If you’re looking for stability and reliability, you can’t beat the Doxy Extra Power Massager. It’s 30 per cent more powerful than the once-famous Hitachi wand (the one Samantha raved about in Sex and the City back in the day) and has incremental speeds and pulsations, so you can keep increasing the pleasure until you reach climax. Importantly, it also has a long cable – nearly 3m long – which means you don’t need to worry about losing power while you’re using it.

Good for: Playing with your partner

Review: This sleek rechargeable toy is what Marky Mark should have been rapping about, with eight different settings making for a night of good vibrations. Designed to be easily shared with a playmate or used on your own, it’s also waterproof if you decide to spice up shower time.

Good for: Adding atmosphere to your experience

Review: Kick all your senses into overdrive the next time you fool around with this cute scented vibrator. There’s flowery scents like rose and wisteria or lavender and Manuka honey as well as a delicious Bordeaux wine and chocolate edition that’ll put an unexpected spin on playtime.

Good for: When you’re short on time

Review: This little gem-shaped vibrator works hard, using sound waves and Satisfyer’s insane suction technology for an avalanche of orgasms. A little more discreet than its counterparts, it fits nicely into your hand and charges with a USB cable so you don’t have to worry about those pesky batteries.

Good for: Control freaks

Review: No playtime experience will ever be the same with this customisable vibrator, which allows you to choose and create your own vibration patterns, take into the shower and even bend into different shapes to help you hit the right spot. This is definitely one for the technophiles, as it syncs to an app full of different vibrations depending on what kind of mood you’re in. If you’re feeling a little creative, you can also create your own good vibrations and also control where along the toy’s length that you want the biggest impact.

Good for: Grab n’ go ladies

Review: For the more reserved of us, the Womanizer 2Go clitoris stimulator looks like a standard lipstick (albeit, a much larger one.) So, it won’t attract as much attention if found in your bedside table because it more looks like a box, if anything. But, don’t let it’s novelty fool you – this clitoris-stimulator is powerful, and doesn’t actually have any direct contact, thanks to its hollow design, so it won’t over-stimulate you.

