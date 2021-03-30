Bzzzzzzz.
Fun fact: finding the best vibrator really needn’t be rocket science. You’ve just got to work out what turns you on, and then find the device that does just that.
See? Simple. Only, well, it’s not. With over 747,000,000 results on Google, finding those products that do it for you that aren’t difficult to use or cost half your monthly pay check can seem overwhelming.
Lucky for you, we’ve done the leg work for you. Masturbation is actually good for you, with research by doctor Nan Wise finding that self love helps both your physical and mental health. “My research involved having participants masturbate to orgasm in an fMRI scanner to document how the brain responds to genital stimulation leading up to and culminating in the Big O. We found that when you experience sexual pleasure, many areas of the brain receive more oxygen,” she told Glamour.
Which is important, why? Well, because “sufficient oxygen is absolutely critical to healthy brain function, so the widespread increase in blood flow to the brain makes orgasm a great workout for nearly your whole brain,” she explains. Plus, when you orgasm, your body releases a whole load of hormones and substances that act as natural painkillers, stress easers and mood boosters. Neat.
Invest in a vibrator, and you’re pretty much guaranteeing both moments of bliss and a boost to your overall wellbeing, too. Sound good? Yeah, we thought it might.
You’ve scrolled the best sex toys, sex toys for couples, and eco friendly sex toys. Heck, given how long this lockdown’s gone on for, you’ve likely read our guide to the best quiet sex toys, too. Next up, our pick of the best vibrators for you, from your standard bullet, to rabbits, pebbles, wands and much, much more.
12 best vibrators to *add to basket* now
Magic Bullet Vibrator – £12.99 | Lovehoney
USP? Best for beginners
This Lovehoney Silver Bullet is a one of the best vibrators for beginners as it's subtle, small and discreet but also promises to pack a powerful punch. Also great for if you're on a budget at just £12.99.
Thrill Seeker Remote Control Vibrating Love Egg – £34.99 | Lovehoney
USP? It's a wearable couples vibrator. Indeed.
Ever tried a vibrating egg before? Well, nows your chance. This Lovehoney egg is soft and smooth, and offers a whole range of speeds and settings. Perfect for solo or couples play.
Fusion Remote Control Panty Vibe Green – £40 | Ann Summers
USP? Good value for money.
Same, same, but a little different. This fusion remote controlled pant vibrator has a solid 4.4 out of 5 star rating, and comes with the remote control, to boot. With three speed settings and seven vibration patterns, you're sure to find the one that does it for you.
Desire Clitoral Vibrator – £41.99 | Lovehoney
USP? Small but mighty
Did you know? Lovehoney's Desire was voted the best sex toy in the world by the Tried and Tested team at Good Housekeeping. Quite the title, eh. This one's great for beginners, as it's pebble shaped and designed to deliver 'waves of pleasure'. Oh, go on then.
Magic Wand Vibrator – £49.99 | Lovehoney
USP? Promises more intense orgasms - need we say more?
Not your standard bullet vibrator, sure, but vibrating wands are known for taking the intensity of your O up a notch. This design from Lovehoney offers deep vibrations and promises more explosive orgasms. Oi, oi.
Happy Rabbit G-Spot Vibrator – £79.99 | Lovehoney
USP? Says it can make your orgasms longer... oh yep.
This is Lovehoney's most popular rabbit vibrator, and we can totes see why. It's shaped for G-Spot stimulation. Plus, research by the brand found that women enjoyed orgasms that were 17% longer when using this sex toy. Impressive.
We Vibe X Lovehoney G Spot and Clitoral Stimulator – £99.99 | Lovehoney
USP? Designed to be used as a couple.
Did you know you can get remote control couple's vibrators? Well, you do now. Buy this vibrator for hands-free stimulation, and a toy that's wireless and has ten speeds.
Fifty Shades of Grey Couple’s Vibrator – £79.99 | Lovehoney
USP? It's a wearable couples vibrator. Indeed.
This Fifty Shades of Grey Couple’s Vibrator will actually bend to fit your body’s contours, meaning you can use it for numerous play possibilities. You can use solo, or get your partner to control the vibration functions, while you wear.
We Vibe Moxie Green – £120 | Ann Summers
USP? Can be clipped on to your underwear for really hot fun.
We Vibe designed the Moxie to add a discreet panty vibrator to their line. It's simple: just position in place with the magnetic clip and controlled via the Bluetooth app. Whether you control it or let your partner take over - well, that's up to you.
Ballerina – £160 | Smile Makers
USP? Has a unique human touch feature.
This premium vibrator offers a snazzy human touch texture, meaning you'll feel like you're being touched by a human, not a toy. It's one to save for, sure, but is definitely a higher end vibrator that promises to offer an elevated sensorial experience.
The Romantic – £69.95 | Smile Makers
USP? 100% waterproof.
Another design from Smile Makers is 'The Romantic', which offers Intense stimulation and vibrations from a brand new vibration technology. Not only that, but this one offers deep vaginal stimulation, too. Enjoy.
LELO ENIGMA – £169 | Lookfantastic
USP? Stimulates both inside and outside
Brand new from LELO is the ENIGMA, a sex toy that combines sonic waves with gentle pulses for the ultimate pleasure. Oh yep. Enjoy eight settings and patterns and never worry about not finding the right setting for you. It's got the lot.