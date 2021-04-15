Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Spice things up with these new moves.

Did you know? In a new survey by fem tech brand HANX, 48% of people admitted they’d experimented sexually since the beginning of the pandemic. Some have tried their hand at bondage for beginners, others have sent nudes, and many have explored ethical porn, not to mention trying out sensory deprivation and experimenting with public sex.

A similar study of 2,000 individuals by sexual wellness brand Lovehoney found 52% of couples to be more sexually adventurous during the crisis, with 57% of couples sexting and 32% enjoying video sex sessions together.

So, it’s clear that lockdown has encouraged many – ahem, nearly half of you, anyway – to try something new in the bedroom. Naturally, we’ve been chatting to a sex-pert to get the top eight spicy sex positions for you to try, should you be on the lookout for some new sex positions to mix things up a little.

Oh, and do check out our guides to the best sex toys, couples sex toys, lubes, condoms, and vibrators, too – because there’s nothing worse than falling short at the final hurdle, eh.

Don’t say we aren’t good for you. Keep reading.

So, why have we been experimenting more sexually?

In short, because we’ve had more time on our hands, had more time at home, and because we’re all a little – ahem, no, very – bored.

Lovehoney sex expert Oloni shares: “Being stuck at home for a whole year has meant more quality time with your partner than you’d ever have imagined.” And more quality time evidently = more sex, too.

Don’t live with your partner? We’re sure you’ve found your ways, with the numbers of people trying video sex and sexts soaring.

“Home working has given lots of us more flexibility,” Oloni goes on. “It’s not only made daytime sessions much more achievable, but given you the extra time to shake up your sexual routine. Boredom can be a fantastic spur for sexual experimentation.”

Hear, hear.

So, why is sexual experimentation good for a relationship?

They say variety is the spice of life – and it’s certainly what’ll spark a long and happy sex life, according to the pro.

“Sex is like food – eat the same meal every night and no matter how good the food, you will tire of it in time. Why should sex be any different?,” she asks.

Note this: she reckons that no matter how good your technique, sex is always better if there is an element of surprise. “This is particularly important when you have been with the same partner for a long time and you both have routines which you know you enjoy,” she explains.

8 sex positions a sex-pert wants you to try tonight

So, with that in mind, we asked Oloni to share her favourite eight sex positions with you.

1. Sofa Surfer sex position

What? Get ready for some proper sexual satisfaction with this position. Don’t worry, it’s really easy and will hit your g spot, too.

How? “The receiving partner sits on the armrest of a sofa and carefully lowers their upper body down onto the seat, with their legs straight and raised. The giving partner stands in front of the receiving partner’s bum and places their legs on their shoulders while wrapping their arms around the thighs,” Oloni shares.

“The angle of the receiving partner’s hips allows the giving partner to penetrate them deeply and target those all-important internal hot spots with relative ease for explosive results. The pace can be set by the giving partner, and they can also free up a hand for stimulation of external erogenous zones such as the nipples, clitoris, penis or testicles.”

2. Airplane sex postion

What? Sure, we might not be able to travel abroad for the foreseeable. But you can certainly travel to O-Town with this move… Apparently this sex position is one of the best for deep vaginal penetration, plus frees up both you and your partners hands for more play.

How? “The giving partner sits on the floor with their legs spread open,” explains Oloni. “The receiving partner sits on top of the giving partner with their back to them and their legs straight and spread wide apart.”

3. Bear hug sex position

What? Like satisfying those deep, hungry internal spots? Then you’ll love the bear hug. You can choose your intensity – and depth – it’s a good one to tailor to your needs.

How? “The receiving partner stands and raises one leg in a bent position to help welcome the giving partner in, using a wall or bed for support depending on how upright they wish to be,” shares Oloni. “The giving partner stands behind the receiving partner in a tight hug and penetrates them, holding onto the waist of the receiving partner to draw them in close.”

4. Mirror Mirror sex position

What? Oral sex can be really good – when done right. The Mirror Mirror move allows both you and your partner to go to town on pleasuring each other simultaneously with their mouths and hands. Top tip from the sex-pert: take it in turns to go on the top or bottom, and mix it up with oral and hand stimulation of each other’s hot spots.

How? “The top partner goes on all fours in a slightly raised position, with their knees apart and on the floor, and their hands placed shoulder-width apart and also on the floor,” shares Oloni. “The bottom partner lies down on their back with their head between their partner’s legs and their own legs bent at the knees and hip-width apart. The bottom partner can grab hold of the top partner’s buttocks to help guide them in.”

5. Pelvic Pike sex position

What? After a more intimate, sexy vibe? Enter stage right the Pelvic Pike. It’s for the flexible and not for the faint hearted.

How? “One partner lies on their back with their legs in the air. The other partner faces the reclining partner in a seated position with their knees apart, and leans into their partner’s raised legs, while positioning both crotches together for rubbing or penetration,” she shares.

Her advice? “Take it nice and slow with sensual grinding of your pelvises, or explore vaginal or anal penetration, adjusting the depth of penetration with a raise or lowering of the reclining partner’s hips.”

6. Yin and Yang sex position

What? Do you get turned on by external stimulation? Then the Yin and Yang will be right up your street, promising to help you rub, thrust or tease your way to the ultimate orgasm.

How? “One partner lies on their back with their legs spread apart. The other partner lies on their side and faces the opposite direction, positioning their body so it looks like two pairs of scissors crossing each other, touching at the base where the blades would meet,” she shares.

“This scissor-like position is usually associated with two people with vulvas rubbing against each other, but Yin and Yang is fantastic for all genitalia types, whether vulva to vulva, vulva and penis, or penis and penis.”

“Rub against each other, indulge in penetrative sex, explore the position as part of foreplay, grind against other body parts or let hands go to town on stimulating all of those pleasure-hungry external hot spots – Yin and Yang is to be interpreted to suit your desires.”

7. Post-it Note sex

What? This one sounds fun. Each of you writes down a favourite and achievable sexual fantasy on a post-it note, folds it up and puts it in a jar. Try ten suggestions each and then each week take it turns to pick out one of the surprises and do them for real.

How? “If that sounds too complicated or demand, just do little things to make sure your partner knows that sex is important to you,” Oloni recommends.

8. Main course sex

What? Date nights are back with a bang. With WFH coming to an end for lots of you, it might be the right time to re-introduce date nights back into your relationship. They’ve been a struggle during lockdown, right? Lovehoney research showed that 40% of couples enjoy date nights, and sex is on the agenda during 80% of those dates.

How? “What better way to show your other half you care than arranging something special with sex very much as the main course?”, suggests Oloni.