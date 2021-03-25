"It's a fact that people who use lubricant have better sex - not only does it ease penetration, but makes external play more enjoyable, too."
If you’re searching for the best lube, chances are, you’re keen to make penetration that bit smoother in the bedroom, right?
Well, fun fact: according to Lovehoney sex expert Annabelle Knight, not only is lube great for slick entry, it’s pretty much guaranteed to make sex better overall.
Knight says: “It’s a fact that people who use lubricant have better sex – not only does the slippery stuff ease penetration, it also makes external play much more enjoyable.”
Worried it might not be for you? Don’t, she advises. “Contrary to popular misconception, lube is for everyone, not just people whose bodies are struggling to produce natural lubrication. Even if you feel that your body is doing a great job without any assistance, you might be missing out on a whole lot of extra pleasure without knowing it.”
Well, when you put it like that…
You’ve likely scrolled our guides to the best sex toys, the best sex toys for couples and the best quiet sex toys – we really are good to you. Now, read our edit of the very best lubes to make using all those toys that bit more enjoyable – whether it’s self love or couples play you’re after, there’s a lube for every occasion.
3 reasons lube is a good investment
Wondering what ways, exactly, lube will be a good investment for your sex life? According to the sex-pert, ‘there’s no end to the ways that lube improves your sex life.’
We’re listening…
1. Lube reduces friction
An obvious one, but by applying gel and lubrication to your genitals, you’ll reduce the potential friction of your bodies rubbing together, she explains. “This means less chafing and more pleasuring. No matter what sex act you’re doing or what toy you’re playing with, reduced friction is a blessing your orgasms will thank you for,” she adds.
2. Lube makes experimenting more safe
Think about it: it’s far more bodily friendly than, say, chocolate or whipped cream. “It’s a safe way to amp things up in the bedroom, whether that’s adding a hint of sweetness to oral sex or bringing a little extra tingle to your touches,” shares Knight. Essentially, it can join you in places where other edibles can’t (we’re looking at you, whipped cream).
3. Lube is usable at a seconds notice
This one’s for the people who just really can’t get on with condoms. You know, the faff of unwrapping them, putting them on, making sure they’re on correctly… can all be a bit of a turn off, can’t it? “Lube is ready as soon as you are, so you can heat things up at a moment’s notice,” Knight shares. Just make sure you’re using other protection, if you’re skipping the condom altogether.
If you’re not sure which to opt for, our handy guide below explains which lubes are best for every need.
Enjoy Water Based Lube – £11.99 | Lovehoney
Best water based lube
According to Knight, water-based lube is the best all-rounder. Why? Well, thanks to it's light, natural feel. This is one of Lovehoney's best-selling lubes for a reason, promising extra glide during intimate play.
Indulge Water-Based Silicone Lubricant – £8.99 | Lovehoney
Best waterproof lube
FYI, if you're after long lasting lube, you'll want to opt for a silicone-based option. It's the most durable and also waterproof, which means you can use it for steamy shower sessions. This Indulge silicone option from Lovehoney is slick and odourless, and promises to provide long-lasting pleasure.
Passion Fruit Flavoured Lubricant – £7.99 | Lovehoney
Best flavoured lube
Keen to spice things up a little? Flavoured lube is the product that'll add a little extra to your session. Choose from fruity to decadent flavours like passion fruit, cherry and caramel. Yum.
Discover Water-Based Anal Lubricant – £11.99 | Lovehoney
Best anal lube
Did you know? Anal lubes are most often made from water or silicone bases, and is different to other lubes as it's normally a bit thicker. This is to provide a more cushioned entry and longer lasting glide. You're in for hours of fun.
YES Organic Water-Based Lube – £6.99 | Lovehoney
Best organic lube
If you're keen to live more sustainably, or after a more sensitive lube, you'll like this organic option from Lovehoney. It's free from colour and fragrance, vegetarian society-approved, and Certified Organic by the Soil Association, too. Here's to planet-friendly fun.
Orgasm Gel – £12.99 | Lovehoney
Best orgasm gel
Orgasm gels supposedly heighten sensitivity and arousal even *more* than your ordinary lube.. form an orderly queue. This Lovehoney Ignite Orgasm gel contains skin-tingling menthol extracts, which not only smell great, but boost circulation and could unleash some seriously intense orgasms. You heard it here first.
Lovehoney Quiver Tingling Lubricant – £8.99 | Lovehoney
Best tingling lube
Like the sound of adding tantalising tingles to your sex and enjoying an increasing glide? Yeah, we thought you might. Warming and tingling lubes are great for heightening your sexual pleasure as they bring added stimulation to your play. You can thank us later.
Original Lubricant – £3.99 | Superdrug
Best light lube
This one does what it says on the packet, really, offering safe, stimulating and fun lubrication for all of your sexual endeavours. It's a lighter mix, and purse-friendly, too.
Strawberry Lubricant – £3.99 | Superdrug
Best purse-friendly flavoured lube
Like the sound of the flavoured lube but don't want to break the bank? Enter stage right, Superdrug's super smooth, silky and flavoured lubricant. This one's strawberry. Enjoy.
Tingling Lube – £3.99 | Superdrug
Best purse-friendly tingling lube
Again, this product is a simple winner, and could spice up your love life for under a fiver. What's not to love? Do note, it is generally recommended that you test out how you react to any tingling gels pre applying to your genitals.
Liquid Satin Multi Lube – £8 | Ann Summers
Best original lube
The clue is in the name with this one. Ann Summer's satin lube promises to be silky smooth and really heighten your sexual pleasure - without breaking the bank.
Use with sex toys or just on yourself. Enjoy.
My Viv Fertility Friendly Lubricant – £10 | Ann Summers
Best lube for conception
Yep, baby making and lube can go hand in hand. This Ann Summers product is water-based, made from all natural ingredients and specifically designed to support sperm motility. Plus, it's extra moisturising, as it's made from hemp-seed extract. Neat.
Generous Gel – £12.95 | Smile Makers
Best vegan lube
After a thicker textured lube? Then the Generous Gel would be good for you, promising to make sex feel cushioned and smooth. It's also got a PH optimal composition, making it a great, vaginal-friendly option for those of you who are prone to UTIs. Oh, and it's vegan. Winner, winner.