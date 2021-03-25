Trending:

Best lube for sex: 13 best available to buy RN, plus your guide to which one’s for you

    If you’re searching for the best lube, chances are, you’re keen to make penetration that bit smoother in the bedroom, right?

    Well, fun fact: according to Lovehoney sex expert Annabelle Knight, not only is lube great for slick entry, it’s pretty much guaranteed to make sex better overall.

    Knight says: “It’s a fact that people who use lubricant have better sex – not only does the slippery stuff ease penetration, it also makes external play much more enjoyable.”

    Worried it might not be for you? Don’t, she advises. “Contrary to popular misconception, lube is for everyone, not just people whose bodies are struggling to produce natural lubrication. Even if you feel that your body is doing a great job without any assistance, you might be missing out on a whole lot of extra pleasure without knowing it.”

    Well, when you put it like that…

    You’ve likely scrolled our guides to the best sex toys, the best sex toys for couples and the best quiet sex toys – we really are good to you. Now, read our edit of the very best lubes to make using all those toys that bit more enjoyable – whether it’s self love or couples play you’re after, there’s a lube for every occasion.

    3 reasons lube is a good investment 

    Wondering what ways, exactly, lube will be a good investment for your sex life? According to the sex-pert, ‘there’s no end to the ways that lube improves your sex life.’

    We’re listening…

    1. Lube reduces friction

    An obvious one, but by applying gel and lubrication to your genitals, you’ll reduce the potential friction of your bodies rubbing together, she explains. “This means less chafing and more pleasuring. No matter what sex act you’re doing or what toy you’re playing with, reduced friction is a blessing your orgasms will thank you for,” she adds.

    2. Lube makes experimenting more safe

    Think about it: it’s far more bodily friendly than, say, chocolate or whipped cream. “It’s a safe way to amp things up in the bedroom, whether that’s adding a hint of sweetness to oral sex or bringing a little extra tingle to your touches,” shares Knight. Essentially, it can join you in places where other edibles can’t (we’re looking at you, whipped cream).

    3. Lube is usable at a seconds notice

    This one’s for the people who just really can’t get on with condoms. You know, the faff of unwrapping them, putting them on, making sure they’re on correctly… can all be a bit of a turn off, can’t it? “Lube is ready as soon as you are, so you can heat things up at a moment’s notice,” Knight shares. Just make sure you’re using other protection, if you’re skipping the condom altogether.

    If you’re not sure which to opt for, our handy guide below explains which lubes are best for every need.

    Best lube: A product shot of an Enjoy Water based lube from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    1 of 13

    Enjoy Water Based Lube – £11.99 | Lovehoney

    Best water based lube

    According to Knight, water-based lube is the best all-rounder. Why? Well, thanks to it's light, natural feel. This is one of Lovehoney's best-selling lubes for a reason, promising extra glide during intimate play.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of an indulge water based silicone lube from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    2 of 13

    Indulge Water-Based Silicone Lubricant – £8.99 | Lovehoney

    Best waterproof lube

    FYI, if you're after long lasting lube, you'll want to opt for a silicone-based option. It's the most durable and also waterproof, which means you can use it for steamy shower sessions. This Indulge silicone option from Lovehoney is slick and odourless, and promises to provide long-lasting pleasure.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of a passion fruit flavoured lube from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    3 of 13

    Passion Fruit Flavoured Lubricant – £7.99 | Lovehoney

    Best flavoured lube

    Keen to spice things up a little? Flavoured lube is the product that'll add a little extra to your session. Choose from fruity to decadent flavours like passion fruit, cherry and caramel. Yum.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of an anal lube from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    4 of 13

    Discover Water-Based Anal Lubricant – £11.99 | Lovehoney

    Best anal lube

    Did you know? Anal lubes are most often made from water or silicone bases, and is different to other lubes as it's normally a bit thicker. This is to provide a more cushioned entry and longer lasting glide. You're in for hours of fun.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of an organic lube from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    5 of 13

    YES Organic Water-Based Lube – £6.99 | Lovehoney

    Best organic lube

    If you're keen to live more sustainably, or after a more sensitive lube, you'll like this organic option from Lovehoney. It's free from colour and fragrance, vegetarian society-approved, and Certified Organic by the Soil Association, too. Here's to planet-friendly fun.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of orgasm gel from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    6 of 13

    Orgasm Gel – £12.99 | Lovehoney

    Best orgasm gel

    Orgasm gels supposedly heighten sensitivity and arousal even *more* than your ordinary lube.. form an orderly queue. This Lovehoney Ignite Orgasm gel contains skin-tingling menthol extracts, which not only smell great, but boost circulation and could unleash some seriously intense orgasms. You heard it here first.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of a tingling lube from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    7 of 13

    Lovehoney Quiver Tingling Lubricant – £8.99 | Lovehoney

    Best tingling lube

    Like the sound of adding tantalising tingles to your sex and enjoying an increasing glide? Yeah, we thought you might. Warming and tingling lubes are great for heightening your sexual pleasure as they bring added stimulation to your play. You can thank us later.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of a Superdrug lube
    Image credit: Superdrug
    8 of 13

    Original Lubricant – £3.99 | Superdrug

    Best light lube

    This one does what it says on the packet, really, offering safe, stimulating and fun lubrication for all of your sexual endeavours. It's a lighter mix, and purse-friendly, too.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of an edible strawberry lube from Superdrug
    Image credit: Superdrug
    9 of 13

    Strawberry Lubricant – £3.99 | Superdrug

    Best purse-friendly flavoured lube

    Like the sound of the flavoured lube but don't want to break the bank? Enter stage right, Superdrug's super smooth, silky and flavoured lubricant. This one's strawberry. Enjoy.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of a tingling gel from Superdrug
    Image credit: Superdrug
    10 of 13

    Tingling Lube – £3.99 | Superdrug

    Best purse-friendly tingling lube

    Again, this product is a simple winner, and could spice up your love life for under a fiver. What's not to love? Do note, it is generally recommended that you test out how you react to any tingling gels pre applying to your genitals.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of Ann Summer's Liquid Satin Multi Lube
    Image credit: Ann Summers
    11 of 13

    Liquid Satin Multi Lube – £8 | Ann Summers

    Best original lube

    The clue is in the name with this one. Ann Summer's satin lube promises to be silky smooth and really heighten your sexual pleasure - without breaking the bank.
    Use with sex toys or just on yourself. Enjoy.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of a My Viv Fertility lube from Ann Summers
    Image credit: Ann Summers
    12 of 13

    My Viv Fertility Friendly Lubricant – £10 | Ann Summers

    Best lube for conception

    Yep, baby making and lube can go hand in hand. This Ann Summers product is water-based, made from all natural ingredients and specifically designed to support sperm motility. Plus, it's extra moisturising, as it's made from hemp-seed extract. Neat.

    Buy it now!
    Best lube: A product shot of the Smile Makers lube
    Image credit: Smile Makers
    13 of 13

    Generous Gel – £12.95 | Smile Makers

    Best vegan lube

    After a thicker textured lube? Then the Generous Gel would be good for you, promising to make sex feel cushioned and smooth. It's also got a PH optimal composition, making it a great, vaginal-friendly option for those of you who are prone to UTIs. Oh, and it's vegan. Winner, winner.

    Buy it now!

