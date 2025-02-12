Give the gift of pleasure this Valentine’s Day with these alternative gifts
Spice up your Valentine’s Day plans with Lovehoney.
Ah, Valentine’s Day — universally one of the most awkward days for couples. Some embrace the organised romance with open arms, dutifully baking heart-shaped cookies and cheffing up a three-course meal (real example of a Valentine’s champion here). For the rest of us, marking the day can feel a little forced.
Enter the alternative Valentine’s Day gift. If a dozen red roses and cliche ‘You’re my world’ cards leave you feeling a tad queasy, Lovehoney’s range of toys, bondage gear and sexy games promise a night to remember for adventurous couples. From tasteful lingerie to high-tech toys and entry-level to experienced bondage and BDSM buys, the brand has cut prices by up to 50% for Valentine’s Day shoppers, whether you’re shopping for a partner or planning to spend it solo.
Of course, you don’t need a significant other to partake in a little sexual self-care. Why not treat yourself to one of these pleasure-inducing gifts in the spirit of St Valentine? After all, in the words of Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.’ Exploring new sexual fantasies solo is perhaps the most fun way to enjoy a self-care moment at this time of year.
And if you have a partner and want to spice things up, Valentine’s gifting provides a perfect excuse to introduce new ideas for the bedroom. These are our favourite offers from Lovehoney this Valentine’s Day, including up to 30% off gifts and games, 50% off sex toys and 50% off selected bondage.
Valentine’s Day gifts: Quick links
- Valentine’s gifts for couples
- Valentine’s gifts for her
- Valentine’s gifts for him
- Valentine’s lingerie gifts
Lovehoney Valentine’s Day offers: Quick links
8 Valentine’s Day gifts from Lovehoney
This is the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for couples, with an incredible saving of £169.88. The passion-boosting kit includes the We-Vibe Moxie+ panty vibrator, worth £119 alone, as well as lube, other toys and a sexy eye mask.
This sumptuous set is the ideal choice for Valentine’s Day bedtime for those who like to lean into the theatrical nature of the day and pull out all the stops. This satin babydoll comes with matching wrist restraints for fun bondage play.
This unassuming-looking toy is more powerful than it looks as a 10-intensity-level clitoral suction stimulator. The perfect travel companion, it has a discreet appearance that prevents any embarrassment if a bag search is required. It’s currently in the sale with £10 off, taking the price down to £39.99. And it’s an obvious choice for Valentine’s Day.
This elegant sheer robe looks far more expensive than its £20 price tag and offers a classy take on saucy lingerie, whether it’s intended for a sexy strip tease or just some bedroom lounging. The satin waist tie adds some structure, too, for a flattering fit.
For those more experienced with bondage and BDSM, there are some elaborate restraint kits themed around the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, but for those who are new to restraint play, these padded leather cuffs are a great entry-level buy. They come highly rated, with customers praising the leather's high quality and durability.
This suction stimulator is an alternative take on a Valentine’s red rose. Boasting Pleasure Air Technology, this powerful tool is waterproof, making it an ideal addition to a shower pleasure session. And the magnetic USB charging makes life a lot easier, with no need for batteries.
Want to experiment in the bedroom but ease in gently? The Entice Couple's Adventure Game is an entry-level bondage game that keeps things lighthearted while allowing you to discover more about your partner’s desires and try some new techniques together. Move over Monopoly.
This aesthetically pleasing toy is another discreet-looking product from LoveHoney that comes with rave reviews, with some saying the toy resulted in ‘multiple orgasms’. It’s app-controlled, adding another layer of excitement in the bedroom.
