Give the gift of pleasure this Valentine’s Day with these alternative gifts

Ah, Valentine’s Day — universally one of the most awkward days for couples. Some embrace the organised romance with open arms, dutifully baking heart-shaped cookies and cheffing up a three-course meal (real example of a Valentine’s champion here). For the rest of us, marking the day can feel a little forced.

Enter the alternative Valentine’s Day gift. If a dozen red roses and cliche ‘You’re my world’ cards leave you feeling a tad queasy, Lovehoney’s range of toys, bondage gear and sexy games promise a night to remember for adventurous couples. From tasteful lingerie to high-tech toys and entry-level to experienced bondage and BDSM buys, the brand has cut prices by up to 50% for Valentine’s Day shoppers, whether you’re shopping for a partner or planning to spend it solo.

Of course, you don’t need a significant other to partake in a little sexual self-care. Why not treat yourself to one of these pleasure-inducing gifts in the spirit of St Valentine? After all, in the words of Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.’ Exploring new sexual fantasies solo is perhaps the most fun way to enjoy a self-care moment at this time of year.

And if you have a partner and want to spice things up, Valentine’s gifting provides a perfect excuse to introduce new ideas for the bedroom. These are our favourite offers from Lovehoney this Valentine’s Day, including up to 30% off gifts and games, 50% off sex toys and 50% off selected bondage.

8 Valentine’s Day gifts from Lovehoney