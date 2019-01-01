THE definitive guide to no strings sex apps. You're welcome.

The best sex apps, whatever you’re looking for…

The best online dating sites have survived the test of time, and many of us are guilty of a Sunday night swipe session when The Fear still hasn’t passed and Monday Dread kicks in. But instead of the traditional drinks-and-a-movie hook up, more and more of us are downloading the best sex apps that promise no strings sex. We all know Tinder is notorious for being one of the best sex apps out there, but it isn’t the only one.

Here’s our full edit of the best sex apps to help you find the ideal Netflix and chill buddy, or to practice the best kamasutra sex positions with.



How does Ship work?

This is dating with a difference – instead of tirelessly swiping right, your friends do the hard work for you. All you have to do is decide whether or not the matches they’ve made on your behalf are up to scratch. You create a crew with your BFFs which opens a group chat and you pick the people that you think your pals would be suited to, and they do the same for you. You can chat privately in your crew, discuss potential matches and share profiles of people who you want to set up.

Why is Ship one of the best sex apps?

It’s fairly new, so you might not find as many potential partners as the original apps – but give it time. The concept is fun and gives you the opportunity to match people you might not usually swipe right for.

How does Blendr work?

Free for iPhone users, it asks to link to your Facebook to access your location, photos, interests, plus ‘friends’ who are signed up too. It links you up to singles who are up for sex in your postcode, but remember – the more info you put on about yourself, the more you can see about others.

Why is Blendr one of the best sex apps?

Popular with young professionals (we came across a mix of 20-something chefs, builders, students, musicians and lawyers) who aren’t shy when it comes to no-strings sex.

How does Tingle work?

Its ‘radar’ system obscures where you are and you have to ‘wink’ at users before they can view your profile. A chat service means you don’t have to give out your number.

Why is Tingle one of the best sex apps?

Definitely helps you on your no strings sex quest, but be warned – the men we came across were of a lower quality than Blendr. One man’s profile picture was of a photo of his erect penis. Nice.

How does Disckreet work?

An app that keeps your naked photos, belfies and sex videos safe and secure. You can only access the files if you AND the other person(s) involved enter passwords. The idea behind this is that only you and your partner can watch your previous bedroom antics together.

Why is Disckreet one of the best sex apps?

Good for couples or f*** buddies who want to spice things up in a safe way. It’s a solution to revenge porn.

How does Sexy Vibes work?

An Android app that turns your phone into a vibrator. Yes, really.It can be controlled remotely by your partner, making even long distance hook-ups possible.

Why is Sexy Vibes

Call us prudes, but we’re not keen on the thought of our phone (that goes so close to our face) being used as a sex toy.

Pure

How does Pure work?

Great if you want to find no strings sex right now. Once you’re a member, you submit a request and state whether you’re looking for a man or a woman and where you’d prefer to meet. You’ll then be given some potential matches.

Why is Pure one of the best sex apps?

Great for privacy. Your photo and tagline are only displayed for an hour at a time, which also means you’d better move fast.

How does 3Fun work?

3Fun recommends profiles based on the GPS and users’ preferences. If you want to like someone’s profile, you can tap the heart button. If you don’t like a profile, you can tap the “X” button. Whenever you like a profile and that person likes your profile, then you both become matched. It is Free to chat with your matches.

3Fun allows couples to chat synchronously from one account – If new users choose the ‘couple’ option when they initially create their 3Fun account, they will both be able to log in to that account from two different mobile devices and chat with others at the same time.

Why is 3Fun one of the best sex apps?

3Fun is the fastest-growing dating app in its field. Most of the important features are free. There are a lot of members using the app who are interested in these kinds of “three people” arrangements. The unique photo verification feature helps its users avoid meeting the fake and scammers.

How does Feeld work?

Always wanted a threesome but never known where to find that special (extra) someone? Well, there’s now a dating app to help you out. Feeld works much like Tinder; log on through Facebook (there’s an option to change your name), choose the composition of your group (2+1, or 1+1+1) and swipe through hundreds of potential matches in your area.

Why is Feeld one of the best sex apps?

This app has the ease of tinder, and much like that, most of the fun lies in the swiping. Once you’ve matched, how things proceed is up to you.

How does Mimitate work?

This app combines selfie-taking with Netflix. What more could we possibly want in 2016? Guys take a selfie and post it along with what they’re watching. If a girl likes both offerings, she fires back a selfie mimicking his, opening up a chat.

Why is Mimitate one of the best sex apps?

This app eliminates unwanted advances, as you’ll never receive messages unless you show interest by way of your selfie. Plus, it’s a hilarious and ingenious idea. Who knew taking selfies while watching Netflix could lead to so much fun?

How does Whiplr work?

This is the app to satisfy all your kinks and fetishes. Getting beyond the small talk it gets down to the nitty-gritty of what you want, what you really, really want.

Why is Whiplr one of the best sex apps?

You don’t need Facebook to log into this one and can choose a nickname. It’s very specific gender and kink-wise, so the potential is there to find your perfect partner. However, the free service is limited and full use is a costly £14.99/£7.50 a month, monthly/annually. I guess the question is, how much you value your kink?

How does Bumble work?

Bumble calls itself a feminist app; for any matches that happen, the woman must start the chat within 24 hours, or it disappears.

Why is Bumble one of the best sex apps?

Pressure is high with that time limit – but it helps you quickly figure out whether that guy is worth the initial message.

How does Wingman work?

Going on holiday? Who cares what’s at the end of the plane journey, with this app the fun starts before you even land. Wingman lets you connect with others on your flight, giving you the chance for a sneaky in-flight get-together.

Why is Wingman one of the best sex apps?

We’re not sure how likely it is that there’s someone fanciable on your flight who also has this app. But if you want to start your holiday romance before you’ve even left UK airspace, it’s probably the best place to start.

Her

How does Her work?

Forget Grindr, Her is a hook-up app for LGBTQ women, by LGBTQ women. While it sells itself as more of a lesbian/bi/trans community rather than a dating platform, it’s one of the most popular apps for the audience in the entire world. Beyond meeting other like-minded individuals, you’ll also be able to find out about gay-friendly news and events going on in your area so you can take things offline.

Why is Her one of the best sex apps?

There aren’t enough apps out there for our LGBTQ sisters and as far as they go, this is one of the best. We love the news and events updates too.

How does Happn work?

If you want the magic of a meet-cute alongside your one night stand, Happn is a good bet. It started out in France back in 2015, but it’s quickly picked up speed around the world. The way it works is this: after you’ve finished setting up your profile, it tracks where you and other users have crossed paths – as well as how many times it’s happened (or happnd). It functions the same way as a match and you can strike up a conversation with them on the app.

Why is Happn one of the best sex apps?

We really love the concept of Happn and there’s some mighty fine talent on there. Its 250m radius is awesome for big sprawling cities like London, but if you’re somewhere like Leamington Spa then the pool’s going to dry up quick.

Casualx

How does Casualx work?

It’s like Tinder but exclusively for one-night stands. If you’re looking for a casual but ongoing hook-up, a FWB situation or simply a one-time only bit of fun, the app is for you.

Why is Casualx one of the best sex apps?

Users know that they’re signing up for no-strings sex, the app is really easy to use and the security features will help you feel safe. The downside, however, is that if you’re looking for something quick and close your matches might not be that nearby.

How do you stay safe using the best sex apps?

And now, the serious bit. Meeting up with total strangers is not a risk-free exercise, and more so if the prospect of having no strings sex is on the cards.