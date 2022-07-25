Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There's a reason Samantha loved it so...

Ever heard of the Hitachi Magic Wand? Of course you have – it’s one of Samantha’s favourites in Sex and The City and one of the most powerful vibrators in the world, making it one of the most talked-about sex toys of all time. The Lovehoney Magic Wand massager is a near identical design for a fraction of the price point – so, naturally, we had to put it to the test.

It’s touted as one of best sex toys on the market thanks to its high-power output, but did it live up to the hype when we tested it in-house?

Lovehoney Magic Wand pros:

Strong vibrations

Perfect for all-over massage

Excellent couple’s sex toy

Doesn’t need batteries or charging

Can buy attachments

Great in doggy style or cowgirl sex positions

Perfect for foreplay

Fabulous for quick orgasms.

Lovehoney Magic Wand cons:

Mains powered so less easy to use anywhere

Not waterproof

External use only

Bulky.

Who’s been testing the toy for this Lovehoney Magic Wand review? I’m Ness Cooper, a clinical sexologist with a ten-year career in sex and relationship coaching who reviews vibrators, dildos, and clitoral suction toys for a living. So, what did I think of the Lovehoney Magic Wand when I tested it at home?

Lovehoney Magic Wand review: “An essential sex toy for max pleasure”

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors



Over my ten years as a sex expert, I’ve learnt that power doesn’t always mean better. That said, when testing the Lovehoney Magic Wand, I was impressed. It has loads of special features, like a dial control that enables you to quickly flick to your ideal intensity as you get close to climax.

Another fun feature: the vibrator has grooves circling around the head, which gives you the option to add a bit of textured play into your masturbation (massage vibrators normally have smooth heads).

What sets it apart from competitors? It‘s great if your aim is a quick orgasm. Plus, as it’s mains powered, you don’t need to worry about charging the sex toy – it’s always ready to be used when you want it. It’s a staple bedside vibrator that won’t let you down.

How to use the Lovehoney Magic Wand and how it was

When testing, I found it easy to use. One of the things I like the most about magic wands – such as this Lovehoney version – is that they can be used by anyone, anywhere on the body.

Some hot erogenous zones to try out can be the nipples, inner thighs, the perineum, and scrotum, and do run it over the base of a butt plug if you want to try something different.

It may be bulky and bigger than some sex toys, but the Lovehoney Magic Wan is a fabulous toy for using in different sex positions. When I tried it, I liked using it as my partner penetrated me in doggy style and cow girl positions. In these, I was able to feel the vibrations, too.

If you struggle with numbness when using powerful vibrators like me, using the sex toy with clothes or lingerie still on can help as, depending on the fabric, the sensations from the vibrations can feel different. When testing, I fancied a quick orgasm, so left my knickers on. Due to the strength of the vibrations, I was still able to climax quickly – even with clothes on.

I also found that using the wand vibrator’s side offers more direct stimulation to my clitoris, whereas the top of the massager is perfect for targeting larger areas and produces more rumbly vibrations.

How to keep it maintained and clean

As the vibrator is mains powered, it’s important to note that it’s not waterproof, meaning it’s best to be cleaned with a damp cloth and antibacterial wash rather than submerging the device in water.

As the Lovehoney Magic Wand Massager is one of the most powerful sex toys on the market, do use lubrication – my favourites are water-based. This is important to avoid causing friction burns on intimate areas. The strength of this sex toy means that it can become hot fairly quickly too and should only be used for short periods of time to avoid burning out the motor.

Read our full guide to the best lubes and how to clean your sex toys, here.

About the brand

Lovehoney is one of the UK’s leading sex toy retailers, stocking over 400 own-brand products (yes, that includes various magic wand sex toys).

Should I buy it?

My final thoughts on the Lovehoney Magic Wand Massager? Wands are brilliant for orgasms and more – everything from foreplay, to couple’s play, to solo time.

My advice is to make the toy a bedside staple ASAP. Why? Because I get to test a lot of toys and am definitely a fan.