Tried, Tested, and Truly Worth It—My Top Prime Day Picks as a Beauty Editor

As a beauty journalist, I’ve had the opportunity to try thousands of products over the years. From game-changing skincare innovation to viral makeup launches and pro-approved hair tools, my dressing table is a constantly revolving display of the latest and greatest in beauty. And yet, even with access to new products every day, I have curated a selection of staples I return to time and time again that deliver without fail.

I used to have to traipse around sourcing them from various high street shops and ordering from different websites, but with Amazon’s recent expansion into premium beauty, many of them are available online with next day delivery—and now, some of them are part of the latest Prime Day offerings.

With so many deals flying around, so I wanted to share my absolute beauty must-buys to streamline your shopping list. From the self-tan mist that doesn’t require any blending, to the multi-tasking hair hero I’ve been using for years, these are the products I trust and love enough to use on repeat. And yes, I will be buying multiples. Whether you want to stock up on products that you can be sure are worth your money, or are looking to test out something new (without the full-price commitment), these picks are where I’d suggest you start this Prime Day.

The Best Prime Day Beauty Picks