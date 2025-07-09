Tried, Tested, and Truly Worth It—My Top Prime Day Picks as a Beauty Editor

As a beauty journalist, I’ve had the opportunity to try thousands of products over the years. From game-changing skincare innovation to viral makeup launches and pro-approved hair tools, my dressing table is a constantly revolving display of the latest and greatest in beauty. And yet, even with access to new products every day, I have curated a selection of staples I return to time and time again that deliver without fail.

I used to have to traipse around sourcing them from various high street shops and ordering from different websites, but with Amazon’s recent expansion into premium beauty, many of them are available online with next day delivery—and now, some of them are part of the latest Prime Day offerings.

With so many deals flying around, so I wanted to share my absolute beauty must-buys to streamline your shopping list. From the self-tan mist that doesn’t require any blending, to the multi-tasking hair hero I’ve been using for years, these are the products I trust and love enough to use on repeat. And yes, I will be buying multiples. Whether you want to stock up on products that you can be sure are worth your money, or are looking to test out something new (without the full-price commitment), these picks are where I’d suggest you start this Prime Day.

The Best Prime Day Beauty Picks

St.tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist, Natural Sunkissed Glow Face Tan With Hyaluronic Acid & Antioxidants, Vegan, Natural & Cruelty Free Face Care, 80 Ml
St.Tropez
St.tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist

I have tried every face self tan, but return to this one every time. The ultra fine mist means that there’s no blending required. None. And it’s streak-free and flawless every time. Plus, it dries instantly and doesn’t stain my pillow case. It’s become a staple in my product roundup—I’m seldom without a bottle (or two!).

Shark Smoothstyle Heated Brush and Comb, Wet & Dry Modes, Smoothing Hot Air Brush With 3 Temperatures, Soft & Voluminous Finish for All Hair Types, Silk Ht202uk
Shark
Shark Smoothstyle Heated Brush and Comb

I love Shark for their powerful tools that make day-to-day styling easier, but I’m particularly a fan of their wet-to-dry hair styling solutions, including their SmoothStyle Brush and Comb. When on wet mode, it doesn’t reach hair-damaging temperatures, and the can seamlessly be switched to dry mode to ensure lasting style. In other words it’s time-saving, space-saving and hair-saving.

Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In Conditioner and Treatment Spray, Heat Protection, Detangling Spray, Nourishes and Conditions, 150 Ml
Redken
Redken One United 25 Multi-Benefits Leave-In Conditioner and Treatment Spray

This product may be the gold standard when it comes to multitasking. It delivers a whopping 25 hair benefits in one, from detangling and conditioning, to heat protection and frizz control. Plus, it will make your hair smell fresh from the salon.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Oil, Anti-Wrinkle Facial Elixir With a Trio of Algae-Rich Actives, Lightweight Face Essence to Moisturise, Ocean Collagen for Revitalised and Radiant Skin, 15ml
Elemis
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Oil

This is the perfect choice for anyone who says they don’t ‘do’ facial oils. It’s super lightweight and packed with marine actives including Padina Pavonica, Golden Seaweed and Roaring Water Kelp for instant skin plumping and lasting hydration. I love to use it for a lymphatic drainage massage along with a Gua Sha or facial roller.

Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N Peel Off Lip Stain — Long Lasting Matte Lip Tattoo Transfer Proof Lipstain Infused With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E for All Skin Types — Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Noohde
Sacheu
Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N Peel Off Lip Stain

I always think it’s optimal to try a trending product at a discount in case it’s not worth the hype—so if you haven’t tried the viral Sacheu Lip Liner, now is your chance. Having said that, this product is worth the hype if you like long-lasting lip products in a range of colours, including Billie Eilish’s favourite shade Noo-hed, although I tend to use it as an all-over tint rather than a liner (the applicator is quite wide and doesn’t allow you to draw a fine lip line).

St.tropez Self Tan Express Mousse, Fast Acting Fake Tan, Develops in 1-3 Hours, Streak-Free Finish, Vegan, Natural & Cruelty Free, 200 Ml
St.Tropez
St.tropez Self Tan Express Mousse

While I love a leave-on self-tan mist for my face, I’ve never been able to master full body self-tans unless they have a guide colour, they dry instantly, and I can wash them off after a few hours. Enter express tanning mousses, i.e. the only self-tan format I can cope with where my body is concerned. This one has a guide colour to ensure zero streaks, and it develops in as little as one hour, after which time you can wash it off and basque in your golden glow.

Byoma Milky Moisture Cleanser (175ml) Ultra Soothing Cleanser, Gentle on Dry and Sensitive Skin, With Tri-Ceramide, Oat Extract and Panthenol, Vegan
BYOMA
Byoma Milky Moisture Cleanser

Milky skincare is having a moment—and for good reason. Originally from Korea (as so many great beauty innovations are), milky skincare includes formulas that are supremely lightweight, hydrating and gentle on the skin. Byoma’s hero Miky Cleanser not only boasts all the aforementioned, but also a Tri Ceramide Complex (ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids) to dissolve daily build up including SPF, oil and makeup while ensuring skin feels soft – never stripped. It’s a must-have for sensitive, redness-prone skin.

Cerave Sa Smoothing Cleanser With Salicylic Acid for Dry, Rough & Bumpy Skin 236ml
CeraVe
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser

CeraVe has long been a beauty editor favourite when it comes to their range of cleansers, and their Salicyclic Acid cleanser is ideal for anyone who struggles with breakouts or congested pores. While the salicyclic acid exfoliates and regulates sebum, hyaluronic acid and ceramides support the skin barrier and boost moisture.

Schwarzkopf Eyebrow Tint, Permanent Eyebrow Colour, Eyebrow Dye Kit for Natural Looking Brows, Dark Brown
Schwarzkopf
Schwarzkopf Eyebrow Tint

While I’m a natural brunette, my eyebrows missed the memo and have always been a very pale shade of mousey. I rely on at-home tints to save me having to draw my eyebrows on every morning, and to save me the hassle of going to a salon every week to have them dyed professionally. Of all the at-home tints, this one offers a rich colour and lasts the longest. It’s my personal favourite, by far and it’s safe to say I will be stocking up in bulk.

Nyx Professional Makeup Lip Gloss, High Shine, Non-Sticky Finish, 12 Hours Hydrating, Fat Applicator, With Squalane, Raspberry and Cloudberry Oils, Fat Oil Lip Drip, Shade: My Main
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP
Nyx Professional Makeup Lip Gloss in My Main

Every makeup bag needs a clear lip gloss. It can be worn alone for the perfect finishing touch to a clean girl makeup look, or added atop a bold lip for extra dimension. This one has cloudberry and raspberry oils and squalane to care for lips while delivering a high-shine finish that is never sticky.

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.