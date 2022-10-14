Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So, you’re on the hunt for a vibrator upgrade? Then you’ll want to read my Smile Makers The Billionaire review.

Why? Well, simply put, because I think it’s one of the best sex toys. While it’s classic in design, it’s also almost silent and offers some pretty intense vibrations (but more on that later).

It’s made by a brand called Smile Makers who are as passionate about promoting sexual wellness as the Marie Claire UK team. Before we dive in – a bit about me. I’m Ness Cooper and I’m a professional sex toy reviewer, with a background in clinical sexology.

If you don’t have a classic in your collection yet, keep reading to discover why this seemingly basic sex toy should be a staple in your bedside drawer. Don’t miss my Womanizer x Lovehoney Pro40 review, Rose sex toy review, and Lovehoney magic wand review, while you’re here.

Waterproof

Various speeds and patterns

Four hours of play per battery

For internal and external pleasure

Extremely quiet

User-friendly smile motif button

Discreet and fully recyclable packaging

Two-year warranty The Billionaire Cons: Battery powered

No battery provided.

Smile Makers The Billionaire Review: “A new take on a vibrator that elevates the simple toy”

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

A bit of background for you: classic vibrators, and indeed The Billionaire, are designed with a straight shaft and rounded tip making them great for those who want to explore either penetration or external play.

When first unboxing the Smile Makers toy, I immediately noticed that it has a high-end and luxurious feel to it. Reading the information booklet, I also notice that the brand has gone above and beyond to ensure the quality of its battery-powered sex toys.

Why is this noteworthy? Well, normally when a sex toy is battery-powered, the motors can be weaker and rattle and you can quickly question its quality – but Smile Maker has made sure that The Billionaire is a luxury and high-end silicone sex toy. How? Well, the vibrations are both powerful and silent, unlike many other noisy motors on the market, plus The Billionaire’s batteries can last up to four hours, which is pretty impressive.

How to use the The Billionaire and how it was

As soon as I pressed the emoji patterned button (yep: love) on The Billionaire’s base, I was impressed by how powerful yet quiet the vibrator was. I liked that the toy was made from silicone as it glided over my body well.

Exploring the vibrations over various erogenous zones, I noticed that there is a little bit of give in the classic vibrator shaft. This means you can apply more pressure to your sweet spots than with more run-of-the-mill vibrators.

While this wasn’t the best toy for quick orgasms, it was still super enjoyable (news flash: sexual wellness is about far more than the big O). The Billionaire’s shape isn’t designed for hititng your G-spot, however, it’s still a great toy for helping you to relax and feel pleasure in alternative ways. Like the sound of intense (and quiet) vibrations coursing through its shaft? Then you’ll like the toy.

Plus, do note: classic vibrators allow a wider range of people to explore sex toys without discomfort as the shape is more universal for various vaginas shapes, tilts, and sizes.

Not to mention the fact that classic-shaped vibrators like The Billionaire are great for letting a partner take control. This is because they don’t have any uncomfortable angles (this can often put people off investing in the best sex toys for couples). Plus, the Smile Makers single-press button also makes it easy to understand, meaning you don’t need a sexology degree to use it.

How to keep it maintains and clean

The Billionaire’s shape makes it easy to clean. Simply use some water with a standard antibacterial wash. Read up on how to clean your sex toys, here.

Also note that battery-powered sex toys are best stored without the battery for a handful of reasons. Another top tip: remember to have spare batteries ready for when you need to replace them.

About the brand

Smile Makers are on a mission to promote sexual wellness, destigmatise self love and spread the word about the latest sexual wellbeing research.

Keen to ensure women experience the best sex life possible, not only are they an award-winning sex toy company, but they’re aiming to make make sex-positive education accessible to everyone, online and offline. I’m a fan.

Should I buy it?

The Billionaire is great for those who are new to sex toys or want to introduce a sex toy to a partner.

Its superior quality makes it stand out from other classic vibrators. Even though it requires batteries, trust me on this one: it’s still worth the investment.