Beauty tech has experienced something of a boom in recent years, totally transforming our beauty routines and the way that we look after our skin and hair at home. While toning massages, blemish-busting facials and red carpet-worthy blowouts were once the kind of treatments that you’d have to outsource to a professional, beauty technology is now so advanced that you can enjoy salon-standard treatments without leaving your house. From microcurrent devices that sculpt the face to LED masks that target everything from breakouts to fine lines, these tools are one of the fastest-growing corners of the beauty world. But, as exciting as it all is, knowing where to start with beauty tech can be overwhelming. Between app-powered cleansing devices to high-tech hair stylers, working out what’s actually worth the investment can be tricky. Throw in the fact that beauty tools are rarely cheap, and the importance of doing your research to find the products that will genuinely fit your needs becomes all the more imperative.

Which is why I often find the best beauty tech to buy at Amazon. Whether you’re after a cult favourite tool or want to try something new, it has big names like GHD, Foreo, CurrentBody and Revlon alongside more emerging brands and innovative gadgets—making it one of the easiest places to shop for beauty tech. Combined with the fact that the pricing is incredibly competitive—especially during Prime Day—and suddenly these investment purchases are a little more within reach. So, whether you’re after a high-performance hair dryer or a salon-worthy red light mask, we’re rounding up the best beauty tech to buy at Amazon right now.

The best beauty tech to buy on Amazon

1. GHD Chronos Max

(Image credit: GHD)

GHD Chronos Max Today's Best Deals £189.99 (was £299) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre for straightening and curling + Glides through hair without snagging Reasons to avoid - It's pricey compared to other straighteners on the market

As someone with textured hair with a life of its own, I’ve always rated the GHD Max straighteners—and the Chronos version are the next evolution. With the same larger plates as their predecessor but with advanced sensors that promise 3x faster styling, it glides effortlessly through thick, curly or hard-to-tame hair to create sleek and smooth styles or perfect tousled waves. If you’re after a tool that offers ultra-fast styling without excessive heat damage then it’s well worth the investment.

2. CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2

(Image credit: CurrentBody Skin)

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2 Today's Best Deals £359.99 (was £399.99) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Clinically proven results with consistent use + Flexible, comfortable design Reasons to avoid - It does require regular use for the best results

Pretty much everyone in the beauty industry is obsessed with this flexible, medical-grade silicone mask that harnesses red and near-infrared light to target fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. Clinically proven to boost collagen and improve skin tone, its versatility means that it really does make a smart investment for anyone seeking to future-proof their skin. Plus, this new series 2 version provides even better wavelength precision and coverage than its predecessor, for even better results.

3. FOREO Bear 2

(Image credit: FOREO)

FOREO Bear 2 Advanced Microcurrent Facial Toning Device Today's Best Deals £227 (was £379) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Compact and easy to use at home or away + Instant results Reasons to avoid - Best for lifting and toning rather targeting texture

If you want a beauty tech tool that offers instant results then the Bear 2 will be right up your street. It harnesses microcurrent technology with T-Sonic™ pulsations to tone and lift the facial muscles to provide the equivalent of a workout for your face. It’s fast to use and in mere minutes it helps to sculpt and firm the face, particularly around the jawline and cheekbones.

4. L’Oréal Professionnel SteamPod

(Image credit: L’Oréal Professionnel)

L’Oréal Professionnel SteamPod Today's Best Deals £179.50 (was £249) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Great for smoothing thick or coarse hair + Leaves hair noticeably shinier Reasons to avoid - It's bulkier than a regular straightener

One of L’Oréal Professionnel’s hero styling tools, the SteamPod combines heat and steam technology to straighten, wave or curl hair while minimising damage. The steam helps to lock in moisture to leave hair smoother, shinier and with less frizz—making it especially brilliant for thick, coarse, or dry hair types that might need some extra hydration during styling.

5. Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer Today's Best Deals £399.99 (was £479.99) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Multiple attachments to create different looks + Minimises heat damage to hair Reasons to avoid - It's hugely expensive when compared with alternatives

The Dyson Airwrap is one of the most coveted beauty tech tools on the market, and for good reason. Harnessing Dyson’s signature airflow technology, it styles hair in a multitude of styles without relying on extreme heat and helps to protect against long-term damage. This set contains multiple attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping, and drying and plays nicely with a wide range of hair types. Plus, the new i.d. model offers enhanced personalisation features so you can really enjoy a tailored styling experience. It's a splurge, but if you frequently style your hair then there are plenty of benefits to justify the investment.

6. Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask Today's Best Deals £264.97 (was £299.99) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Multi-tasking LED and cryotherapy + Cooling effect feels amazing on puffy skin Reasons to avoid - It's heavier than silicone LED masks

Combining two powerful skincare technologies in one—LED and cryotherapy—this is a versatile face mask that tackles a multitude of skin concerns. Red and blue LED lights help to target fine lines, uneven tone, and blemishes, while the built-in cooling cryo effect helps to de-puff and refresh tired skin. Unlike soft silicone masks, this design offers a more structured fit which helps it deliver more light exposure across the face for better results. And that cooling element feels instantly soothing, so it's a great choice for morning use too. Yes, it's an investment, but it's a great all-rounder.

7. Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser

(Image credit: Revlon)

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser Today's Best Deals £28.39 (was £49.99) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Cuts down styling time by drying and adding volume + It's easy to use, even if you're new to hair tools Reasons to avoid - It's a bit bulky for shorter hairstyles

Combining the power of a hairdryer with the smoothing and shaping ability of a round brush, this cult styling tool is a brilliant option for those who want a hair tool that will save time, and requires very little skill to use. The large oval barrel helps to create lift at the roots, smooths lengths and gives the kind of soft bounce you'd expect from a professional blow-dry. Perfect for medium to long hair, it’s a game-changer for those who struggle with juggling a brush and dryer simultaneously.

8. Braun SmartSkin IPL Skin i·expert

(Image credit: Braun)

Braun SmartSkin IPL Skin i·expert Today's Best Deals £399.99 (was £519) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Quick to use on large areas + Automatically adjusts to your skin tone Reasons to avoid - Not effective on blonde, grey or red hair

If you do remove your hair at home then you'll know how time-consuming it can be if you do it regularly. The Braun SmartSkin IPL Skin i·expert focuses on long-term hair reduction, using a targeted, pulsating light to target hair follicles and prevent regrowth. Its clever SmartSkin sensor automatically adjusts the light intensity to suit your skin tone, taking the guesswork out of treatments, and it can cover large areas like the legs in minutes. It's a really decent investment for anyone looking to cut down on shaving or salon appointments for good. However, it's best suited to those with light to medium skin tones and darker hair.

9. Remington PROluxe 4-in-1 Hair Waver

(Image credit: Remington)

Remington PROluxe 4-in-1 Hair Waver Today's Best Deals £34.99 (was £62.99) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Adjustable barrel for different wave styles + Adds texture to fine and flat hair Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for short hair

Mermaid waves might feel like a fad, but trust me this is a timeless style that returns every single summer. And this tool makes creating soft, beachy waves effortlessly quick. Whether you want deep, Hollywood curls or more of a barely-there wave, the adjustable barrel lets you customise the wave shape to create exactly the style you want. Plus, the ceramic coating helps distribute heat evenly while the PRO+ mode limits the temperature to protect hair from excessive heat damage.

10. GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Helios Professional Hair Dryer Today's Best Deals £123.99 (was £179) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Powerful airflow cuts drying time down + Lightweight and fairly quiet Reasons to avoid - Not as many attachments as its competitors

You'll be (forgive me) blown away by just how powerful this hairdryer is considering its beautiful ergonomic design and lightweight lift. It delivers smooth, frizz-free blow-dries in record time thanks to its iconic technology and targeted airflow. And it manages to do so at a pleasingly quiet volume too. It's a pro-level tool that’s worth the spend if you wash and dry your hair daily.

11. Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer Today's Best Deals £228.05 (was £279.99) at Amazon UK Reasons to buy + Versatile attachments for wide range of styling + Good value compared to other competitors Reasons to avoid - Can take some practice to get to grips with

This versatile multi-styler pretty much does it all—dries, shapes, smooths and curls in one easy-to-handle tool. Even better, it does so using air-powered technology which means you don't need to rely on excessive heat to create your desired looks. There is an array of interchangeable attachments, including a hair dryer and diffuser, so all hair textures and types will benefit. However, I'd say it's especially good for fine to medium hair that wants to add volume.