Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With holidays abroad still up in the air, there’s no better time to start booking the best Airbnb UK stays available for this spring and summer.

If you’re unsure which area to visit though, Airbnb has conveniently shared a list of its most wishlisted homes for 2021, and it’s all the inspiration you need – though you’ll need to get booking fast.

‘With so many of us set to staycation in the UK this year, there’s more opportunity than ever before for Brits to capitalise on increased demand and turn their homes into income engines,’ an Airbnb spokesperson said.

‘The pandemic has prompted a fundamental shift in travel and a realignment of what’s most important to us as human beings. As we prepare to be able to travel once again, where previously, our Most Wishlisted homes have been dominated by far-flung and exotic destinations, this year it’s all about the rural retreats to explore on domestic shores.’

So, which exotic homes are the most sought-after for our holidays this year? A stunning farmstay with countryside views in Pembroke, a luxury cabin hidden in the Gwent hills, a unique pond cabin in Abergele and a cosy farm stay on a Kent lake are just the tip of the iceberg…

The best Airbnb UK stays for 2021 are: