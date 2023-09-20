I'm a Relationships Editor - these are officially the only sex toy advent calendars worth your money this year

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Yep, it's that time again - with summer drawing to a close, Christmas planning is already (gasp) underway. While you might have your eyes on one of the best beauty advent calendars, let me present you with another, slightly saucier, option: the best sex toy advent calendars.

Yes, I know it's only September, but as a Relationships Editor who chats with some of the best sex experts, relationship therapists and general industry pros day in, day out, I know these calendars can be a great way to boost your sexual wellness and make some serious savings, too.

Case in point: one 2021 study found that regular sexual activity significantly lowered anxiety and depression levels. That's where sex toys can come in handy as a simple yet effective way to spice up your sex life or solo play.

Just like certain beauty calendars, sex toys calendars fly off the shelves at break-neck speed. Below, I've shared the only five worth your money from trusted brands including Ann Summers and Lovehoney. There are options for everyone, too - calendars perfect as presents, options packed with sex toys for beginners, and even a 12-day kit including plenty of bondage props if it's something you've always wanted to try.

Remember, though - it's best to act fast as these calendars offer great bargains (some are as much as 65% off their standard retail price) and sell out quickly. Rather invest in a solo toy? Don't miss our edit of the best sex toys, while you're here.

5 best sex toy advent calendars 2023:

Best value for money advent calendar:

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

1. Lovehoney x Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar Specifications RRP: £150 Release date: Available now Number of products: 24 Today's Best Deals £150 at Lovehoney

Save a whopping £275.99 (that's 65%) on this iconic Lovehoney x Womanizer collab advent calendar - a total bargain, in our humble opinion.

For just £150, you'll be getting 24 different sex toys designed for both solo and partner pleasure from two of the industry's most trusted brands. Other need-to-knows: it's packed with toys for all genders, including the raved-about Womanizer Classic 2, which is worth £119.99 alone. While stocks last.

Best advent calendar for clitoral stimulation:

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

2. Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar Specifications RRP: £100 Release date: Available now Number of products: 12 Today's Best Deals £100 at Lovehoney

The Lovehoney Rose toy went viral on TikTok this year for good reason - and this value-for-money gift box includes the toy, worth £54.99, plus eleven other top-rated items to spice up your sex life.

Like the sound of nipple clamps, anal toys, orgasm balm, and G-spot vibrators? Then this one's for you. Do note, as well: the bullet vibrator included works interchangeably with three of the included toys for triple the amount of pleasure.

Best sex toy advent calendar for beginners:

(Image credit: Ann Summers)

3. Ann Summers 14 Days of Love Gift Set Specifications RRP: £80 Release date: Available now Number of products: 12 Today's Best Deals £80 at Ann Summers

Discreetly packaged by the team at Ann Summers, this 12-day advent calendar promises to deliver a variety of toys and accessories spanning bullet vibrators, a cock Ring, a vibrating remote egg and one of their best-selling lubes.

Sounds like a fun night in, right? Worth £110, you'll be saving £30 in total.

Best luxe sex toy advent calendar:

(Image credit: Ann Summers)

4. Ann Summers 12 Nights of Exhilaration Advent Calendar Specifications RRP: £200 Release date: Available now Number of products: 24 Today's Best Deals £200 at Ann Summers

If you're keen to explore new ways of pleasing your partner or yourself, this calendar from Ann Summers is packed full of surprises - including seven different toys, three accessories and two oils.

Keen to know what those toys actually are before you buy? We've got you. This calendar contains their best-selling thrusting rabbit vibrator, their iconic massage wand, their brand new flexi vibrator, and plenty of toys for you to use while exploring light bondage play, including buckle cuffs, sex dice, and orgasm gel. Enjoy.

Best Amazon sex toy advent calendar:

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. EIS Deluxe Erotic Advent Calendar for Singles and Couples Specifications RRP: £66.49 Release date: Available now Number of products: 24 Today's Best Deals £66.49 at Amazon

Keen to grab a calendar from, well, somewhere discreet where you already shop that won't raise any eyebrows? Enter stage right this Erotic advent calendar from Amazon, packed with 24 gifts and a steal at just under £67.

You'll be treated to not one but two sex toys from Satisfyer, plus some lingerie from Penthouse, to boot. With a focus on sexual wellness, this calendar is sure to please for advent or as a gift.