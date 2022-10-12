Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After a simple but satisfying toy? Read our sex expert's review.

Discovering the best sex toys can be a mission and a half. Do you go for a vibrator? A dildo? Or one of the best sex toys for couples? Truth is, what works for you will be different for, say, your best mate, so it’s important to discover what toys turn you on.

I’ve been testing a toy from Smile Makers called The Firefighter for you, to share my honest take. It’s a silicone sex toy designed for clitoral stimulation which promises to be whisper quiet. Not only that, but it has a variety of shapes on its surface area (great for varying your sexual pleasure).

A bit about me – I’m Ness Cooper, a sexologist with a special interest in sex tech. You’re probably thinking, “Why on earth would she want to try a battery-powered sex toy?”. Short answer: as a sex toy reviewer, I see the value in going back to basics (plus believe battery-powered devices can still be great).

Ready to read my Smile Makers The Firefighter review? Keep scrolling – and don’t miss my Dame Pom review, Lovehoney Love Egg review, and LELO Enigma review, while you’re here.

The Firefighter pros:

Multiple surfaces, from pin-point to broad

Skin safe silicone

Velvet smooth material that glides effortlessly

4 vibration intensities

2 patterns

4-hour battery life

Fun to use in different positions

Flexible tip

Simple yet classy packaging

2-year warranty

Travel friendly

The Firefighter cons:

Battery powered

Didn’t come with a battery

Louder than other Smile Makers battery-powered sex toys

Smile Makers The Firefighter review: “The tip of the flame leads to a super quick orgasm”

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

When you think of clitoral vibrators, you probably picture smaller, bullet-size toys. Not The Firefighter. It’s a larger than most alternatives and has a bigger surface area to play with, too.

What else sets it apart from other vibrators? Well, it’s extended in length compared to other regular vibrators and also well-balanced in weight (it’s not heavier at the base or tip). This allows you to glide it over your body (or partners) with ease, unlike lower-quality battery-powered vibrators.

The instruction leaflet recommends focusing the broad bump of the toy on your clitoris and allowing the flame-shaped silicone fan over your labia as the sex toy vibrates. The aim? To stimulate and arouse your entire genital area, unlike other toys that target one specific spot.

How to use The Firefighter and how it was

So, what did I first notice when testing for this Smile Makers The Firefighter review? It was simple to use, great for testing out different sex positions, and made me orgasm fairly quickly. I enjoyed using The Firefighter, and the thin flame edges were different to anything I’d tried before. I particularly liked that the vibrations feel different in different parts of the flame, as it means when you direct particular parts onto your body, you can enjoy a variety of intensities.

For me, the the tip of the flame lead to a quicker clitoral orgasm.

The biggest standout for me, as above, was the flame-shaped tip. Any toy that allows you to mix up sensations like this gets a yes from me.

Cons – it was a little noisier than other Smile Makers sex toys, but no so much so that it put me off. Plus, do make sure you’ve got a battery to hand as it doesn’t come with one.

How to keep it maintained and clean

The seamless and waterproof design makes it super easy to clean.

Simply use your standard antibacterial wash and water and allow it to dry. If you want to learn more about how to clean your sex toys, check out our expert-led explainer.

About the brand Smile Makers

Smile Makers is an award-winning sex toy company that has scooped trophies for everything from their packaging to their vibrators. They’re passionate about promoting both sexual wellness and education, too.

Should I buy it?

My final thoughts? The Firefighter is a great sex toy for external stimulation. Its shape is particularly good if you want to explore either pinpoint or more broad massage. And, enjoy…