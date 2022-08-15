Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Looking to try something new? An incognito sex toy may be for you...

Ever heard of a hands-free wearable sex toy? Well, you have now. Thought to be one of the best sex toys currently on the market, the remote-controlled devices allow you all the thrill of an orgasm without any of the hands-on requirements. The Lovehoney Love Egg has some of the best reviews of the lot – which is why, as Marie Claire UK‘s resident sex expert, I’ve been trying it for you.

Keen to learn more about the toy? Your need-to-knows: it’s a remote-controlled toy that means you can satisfy yourself without using your hands – not to mention the added bonus of your lover being able to control the vibrations from a distance. Hot? Check. A great way to add both excitement and spontaneity to your erotic play? Double check.

Lovehoney Love Egg vibrator pros:

Can be worn vaginally handsfree

Remote controlled

One of the best sex toys for couples

Ten vibration patterns

Can be controlled from a distance

Great for foreplay.

Lovehoney Love Egg Vibrator cons:

Battery powered

Must be used in the same room

Not very strong

Pull cord can be uncomfortable

Batteries don’t last long

Can pop out if you sneeze.

A bit about me: My name’s Ness Cooper and I’m a sexologist and sex coach with over ten years of experience. Fun fact for you: public sex-ploration is the most common sexual fantasy that I’m asked about.

Over the years I’ve tested and reviewed countless vibrating love eggs, all in the name of sex science. While on my quest to find the best ones out there, I’ve really deciphered what makes a successful remote-controlled vibrating egg and what, well, doesn’t.

Lovehoney Love Egg review: “Here’s why it’s one of my go-to couples toys for spicing up your sex life”

How to use the Lovehoney Love Egg vibrator and how it was

Sharing a secret with someone can be exciting – especially if it’s sexual and you have to be act subtly. Picture the scene, then: you’re in public with your partner and they have total control over the vibrating sex toy in your knickers.

An erotic secret can add heat, anticipation, and spontaneity to any sex life, as can using sex toys in public with a partner. It demonstrates a special kind of trust and vulnerability, and when you find the right person for such adventures, it can be mega hot.

That’s where my Lovehoney Love Egg vibrator review comes in. I’ve been testing the egg for Marie Claire UK and, when I first put it in vaginally, it rested comfortably against my G-spot. As my partner played with the remote, the tingling vibrations turned me on a lot, putting me in a very playful mood.

We tested the egg in a public place, but when we got home an hour or so later, we had great sex.

While the Lovehoney Love Egg vibrator wasn’t strong enough to make me orgasm on its own, it was very fun to play with during couples play on the clit, nipples and more. That, in my opinion, makes it stand out as one of the best couples vibrators I’ve tried.

Using it alongside other toys to tease my body externally worked a treat (my recomendation to try alongside is the Lovehoney Magic Wand). Alternating both over my clitoris led to an extremely delicious and intense orgasm.

Special features

The Lovehoney Love Egg vibrator can be controlled with or without the remote – FYI, there’s a control button on the egg itself. This is unlike other love eggs I’ve tried before, where only the remote can control the vibrations or turn the toy off.

One thing to note – I found the Love Egg worked best when you kept the remote in the same room as it, or in close enough proximity. When out and about, I found that, in very crowded areas, the egg didn’t always respond to the remote. I’d recommend aiming for dinner table apart if you’re keen to use in public.

I found that the shape of the egg allows you to hold it easily and use it to tease your external erogenous zones like your clit or nipples. Plus, the loop cord is longer than other alternatives, making it easy to loop over your fingers and as a result difficult to drop the vibrator when playing (which wouldn’t be ideal).

How to keep it maintained and clean

Cleaning the egg itself isn’t difficult as it’s waterproof – read all about how to clean your sex toys safely, here.

That said, the remote should only be cleaned with a damp cloth as water can get in through the buttons.

I found that during storage if the Lovehoney Love Egg vibrators’ batteries are left in, they’ll drain away, so do make sure you always remove them when storing to avoid disappointment.

About the Lovehoney brand

Lovehoney is an online sex toy retailer which won The Queen’s Award For Enterprise International Trade in 2021 – which means that sex toys such as the Lovehoney Love Egg vibrator come with the Royal-seal of approval.

Should I buy it?

If you want to take things out of the bedroom and add some spontaneity to your partnered play, then as my Lovehoney Love Egg review shows, it’s s great toy for exploring your sexual fantasies.