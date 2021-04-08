These are the best on the market, from Lovehoney, Durex, Hans, XO Condoms and more.
So, you’re on the hunt for the best condoms. They’re not usually synonymous with great sex – safe, sure, but not mind-blowing – as, for many, condoms can lead to numbness or lack of feeling down there. So, yeah, not what you want mid sex session.
But let us stop you there. Lovehoney sex expert Annabelle Knight disagrees, sharing: “In this day and age, with so many different colours, textures and varieties of condoms available, there is no excuse for not protecting yourself and your lover. Condoms can even enhance your play,” she explains
Top tip: Knight advises making sure to invest in one of the best lubes, too. Why? Well, in short, as she reckons it’ll make the whole ideal more easy, enjoyable, and sexy. Trust the sex-pert on this one.
Next up? Condoms that won’t ruin your sex sesh. Keep scrolling for Knight’s expert commentary on how to pick the right lubrication, thickness, brand, and more, and shop the best condoms currently available from Lovehoney, Hans, XO Condoms, Superdrug, LELO and more.
Enjoy.
How to make sure you’re buying a good condom
Good question – do you just go for the standard Durex option or risk buying a condom that won’t fit or might feel a little weird? Knight’s advice is to try a few options until you work out what works out for you, as everyone will like different things.
“There are condoms for everyone: flavoured, extra safe, delay varieties and non-latex for anyone with an allergy to the standard latex, even ones that glow in the dark,” she explains.
Choose from normal condoms, textured condoms which are ribbed for extra pleasure, delay condoms which use a numbing agent with the aim of delaying your pleasure, and extra-sensitive condoms for those of you who don’t want to feel like you’re using a condom at all.
Latex allergy? There are latex-free options, too, and even vegan options, for the vegans out there.
In short, there’s a whole load of different types of condoms – keep scrolling to shop the ones the sex-pert actually recommends.
What are the different types available?
Regular condoms
Designed to offer the best fit for a standard-sized penis, regular condoms come in a variety of trusted brands.
“In general, regular condoms measure 190mm in length and 54-66mm in width, to comfortably protect,” explains Knight. “The average thickness is around 70 microns, which provides protection without compromising on sensation.”
Delay condoms
Delay condoms are a great way to prolong pleasure, Knight shares. “Using a tiny amount of the light anesthetic benzocaine, they reduce sensitivity throughout the whole of the penis, effectively working to delay ejaculation,” she explains.
“They have exactly the same features as regular condoms, with reservoir and teat ends and an easy-on shape, but they’re often slightly thicker. This helps to reduce over-stimulation even further, keeping the pleasure going for longer,” she goes on.
Extra safe condoms
Ensure peace-of-mind during sex with extra safe condoms. “Offering an increase in thickness and more lubrication, extra safe condoms are often used for anal sex, and provide even more safety without compromising on pleasure,” the sex-pert shares.
Textured condoms
Offering different textures to stimulate both partners during sex, textured condoms feature sensual dots, ribs and beads to bring an extra exciting dimension to your pleasure.
“With a large selection available from a wide range of trusted brands, make it your mission to discover why these condoms are perfect for both safe sex, and great sex,” Knight recommends.
Extra thin condoms
Experience a closer feeling without compromising on safety with extra thin condoms. “Designed to enhance your pleasure with a skin-on-skin feeling, the minimal thickness allows for greater intimacy between both partners during sex,” Knight explains.
Each sensitive condom is made to the same high specifications as regular condoms, offering both quality and security, she adds.
Glow in the Dark Condoms
We mean, does what it says on the tin really. Glow in the dark fun.
Non-Latex Condoms
Non-latex condoms are a safe option for those with latex allergies.
“Made to the same high-quality standard as regular condoms, these clever creations use innovative materials including polyisoprene, polyurethane and natural membrane to provide a more natural feeling,” shares Knight.
Do note here – you don’t need to have a latex allergy to opt for latex free condoms. “Often people choose latex-free condoms because they prefer the sensation,” Knight says. Ready to shop?
15 best condoms available to buy now
Skins Assorted Condoms (16 Pack) – £9.99 | Lovehoney
These Skins condoms are made from natural latex, with a clear finish for a barely there look and feel. Like the sound of a simple and natural feel? These are for you.
ONE Mixed Pleasures Condoms (24 Pack) – £24.99 | Lovehoney
Variety is the spice of life, right? Try a whole load of condoms with this assortment pack from ONE. They'll allow you to jazz up your sex life without breaking the bank, and come with a handy storage case, so you can be protected at all times.
EXS Delay Endurance Condoms (12 Pack) – £6.99 | Lovehoney
Enjoy longer-lasting loving, thanks to the lightly numbing lubricant inside. You heard it here first.
Pasante Ribbed and Dotted Condoms (12 Pack) – £6.99 | Lovehoney
These textured condoms promise to offer extra sensations during sex. Think raised dots and stimulating ribs for a whole load of added fun. Enjoy.
Durex Pleasure Me Condoms (12 Pack) – £12.99 | Lovehoney
Another ribbed condom offering to take your pleasure up a level are these Durex 'Pleasure Me' condoms. They have ribs at the bottom of the condom, to offer heightened clitoral stimulation.
EXS Air Thin Condoms (12 Pack) – £6.99 | Lovehoney
Fun fact: these are the thinnest latex condom in the world at just 0.045mm thick - or, should we say, thin. They're super subtle and yet still incredibly effective at protection you from unwanted pregnancy.
Love Light Glow In The Dark Condoms (3 Pack) – £4.99 | Lovehoney
Add a touch of novelty and fun to your intimacy with glow in the dark condoms. They're as safe as the non-glowing kind, with a reservoir tip and a pre-lubricated surface, but a little fun, too.
Mates SKYN Non Latex Condoms (10 Pack)
These SKYN condoms have been, according to the brand, electronically tested to meet international safety and reliability standards. Not bad. They're also perfect for anyone with latex allergies or those who want a more natural feel.
HANX Condoms (3 pack) – £4.99 | Boots
If you ever suffer from UTI's after sex, you'll want to try HANX condoms. They've been gynaecologist approved, and promise to offer an ultra-thin, natural, Vegan Society certified and free from harsh chemicals condom. Sounds good, right?
Designed by women, for women, they’re even biodegradable, too.
XO! Hi-Sensation Condoms (6 pack) – £9.99 | Holland & Barrett
XO! also offer a range of natural, regenerative latex condoms that are carbon neutral, too.
Another female-founded brand, they're made from clean ingredients. We're a fan.
Thin Feel Regular (12 pack) – £9.99 | Durex
Sex should always feel good. These Durex thin feel condoms will make your lovemaking that bit more intimate, helping to maximise sensitivity for you and your partner while still maintaining the same high level of protection.
Naturals condoms (12 pack) – £14.99 | Durex
Don't want to splash out on lube, too? These Durex Naturals condoms are coated with a water based lubricant made from 98% natural origin ingredients and are free from artificial colourants and flavours, too. They've been dermatologically tested, and promise to be as thin as Durex's original Thin Feel condom.
Real Feel condoms (12 pack) – £14.99 | Durex
One of the first condoms claiming to be 'technologically advanced', the Durex Real Feel condoms are non-latex and guarantee to provide a superior natural skin-on-skin feeling.
Intense condom (12 pack) – £14.99 | Durex
Keen to turn up the intensity? Then opt for the Durex Intense condoms, designed with sexual satisfaction in mind. They're ribbed and dotted and made from natural rubber latex. Not forgetting their Desirex gel coating, which delivers intense waves of warming, cooling and tingling sensations. Enjoy.
Black Pearl dotted condoms – £9.99 | Ebay
A sex-pert told us that these both look great and feel amazing. What more could you want? With stimulating dots and covered in a silicone-based lube, you're in for some fun.