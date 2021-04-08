Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These are the best on the market, from Lovehoney, Durex, Hans, XO Condoms and more.

So, you’re on the hunt for the best condoms. They’re not usually synonymous with great sex – safe, sure, but not mind-blowing – as, for many, condoms can lead to numbness or lack of feeling down there. So, yeah, not what you want mid sex session.

But let us stop you there. Lovehoney sex expert Annabelle Knight disagrees, sharing: “In this day and age, with so many different colours, textures and varieties of condoms available, there is no excuse for not protecting yourself and your lover. Condoms can even enhance your play,” she explains

Top tip: Knight advises making sure to invest in one of the best lubes, too. Why? Well, in short, as she reckons it’ll make the whole ideal more easy, enjoyable, and sexy. Trust the sex-pert on this one.

Next up? Condoms that won’t ruin your sex sesh. Keep scrolling for Knight’s expert commentary on how to pick the right lubrication, thickness, brand, and more, and shop the best condoms currently available from Lovehoney, Hans, XO Condoms, Superdrug, LELO and more.

Enjoy.

How to make sure you’re buying a good condom

Good question – do you just go for the standard Durex option or risk buying a condom that won’t fit or might feel a little weird? Knight’s advice is to try a few options until you work out what works out for you, as everyone will like different things.

“There are condoms for everyone: flavoured, extra safe, delay varieties and non-latex for anyone with an allergy to the standard latex, even ones that glow in the dark,” she explains.

Choose from normal condoms, textured condoms which are ribbed for extra pleasure, delay condoms which use a numbing agent with the aim of delaying your pleasure, and extra-sensitive condoms for those of you who don’t want to feel like you’re using a condom at all.

Latex allergy? There are latex-free options, too, and even vegan options, for the vegans out there.

In short, there’s a whole load of different types of condoms – keep scrolling to shop the ones the sex-pert actually recommends.

What are the different types available?

Regular condoms

Designed to offer the best fit for a standard-sized penis, regular condoms come in a variety of trusted brands.

“In general, regular condoms measure 190mm in length and 54-66mm in width, to comfortably protect,” explains Knight. “The average thickness is around 70 microns, which provides protection without compromising on sensation.”

Delay condoms

Delay condoms are a great way to prolong pleasure, Knight shares. “Using a tiny amount of the light anesthetic benzocaine, they reduce sensitivity throughout the whole of the penis, effectively working to delay ejaculation,” she explains.

“They have exactly the same features as regular condoms, with reservoir and teat ends and an easy-on shape, but they’re often slightly thicker. This helps to reduce over-stimulation even further, keeping the pleasure going for longer,” she goes on.

Extra safe condoms

Ensure peace-of-mind during sex with extra safe condoms. “Offering an increase in thickness and more lubrication, extra safe condoms are often used for anal sex, and provide even more safety without compromising on pleasure,” the sex-pert shares.

Textured condoms

Offering different textures to stimulate both partners during sex, textured condoms feature sensual dots, ribs and beads to bring an extra exciting dimension to your pleasure.

“With a large selection available from a wide range of trusted brands, make it your mission to discover why these condoms are perfect for both safe sex, and great sex,” Knight recommends.

Extra thin condoms

Experience a closer feeling without compromising on safety with extra thin condoms. “Designed to enhance your pleasure with a skin-on-skin feeling, the minimal thickness allows for greater intimacy between both partners during sex,” Knight explains.

Each sensitive condom is made to the same high specifications as regular condoms, offering both quality and security, she adds.

Glow in the Dark Condoms

We mean, does what it says on the tin really. Glow in the dark fun.

Non-Latex Condoms

Non-latex condoms are a safe option for those with latex allergies.

“Made to the same high-quality standard as regular condoms, these clever creations use innovative materials including polyisoprene, polyurethane and natural membrane to provide a more natural feeling,” shares Knight.

Do note here – you don’t need to have a latex allergy to opt for latex free condoms. “Often people choose latex-free condoms because they prefer the sensation,” Knight says. Ready to shop?

