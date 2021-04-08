Trending:

15 best condoms to *add to basket*: shop the brands that can actually make sex better

    • These are the best on the market, from Lovehoney, Durex, Hans, XO Condoms and more.

    So, you’re on the hunt for the best condoms. They’re not usually synonymous with great sex – safe, sure, but not mind-blowing – as, for many, condoms can lead to numbness or lack of feeling down there. So, yeah, not what you want mid sex session.

    But let us stop you there. Lovehoney sex expert Annabelle Knight disagrees, sharing: “In this day and age, with so many different colours, textures and varieties of condoms available, there is no excuse for not protecting yourself and your lover. Condoms can even enhance your play,” she explains

    Top tip: Knight advises making sure to invest in one of the best lubes, too. Why? Well, in short, as she reckons it’ll make the whole ideal more easy, enjoyable, and sexy. Trust the sex-pert on this one.

    We bought you shop-able guides to the best sex toys, sex toys for couples, eco-friendly sex toys, quiet sex toys and vibrators (yep, we’ve rounded up the lot). We even wrote you a beginner’s guide to bondage and a round up of the best sex apps on the market.

    Next up? Condoms that won’t ruin your sex sesh. Keep scrolling for Knight’s expert commentary on how to pick the right lubrication, thickness, brand, and more, and shop the best condoms currently available from Lovehoney, Hans, XO Condoms, Superdrug, LELO and more.

    Enjoy.

    How to make sure you’re buying a good condom

    Good question – do you just go for the standard Durex option or risk buying a condom that won’t fit or might feel a little weird? Knight’s advice is to try a few options until you work out what works out for you, as everyone will like different things.

    “There are condoms for everyone: flavoured, extra safe, delay varieties and non-latex for anyone with an allergy to the standard latex, even ones that glow in the dark,” she explains.

    Choose from normal condoms, textured condoms which are ribbed for extra pleasure, delay condoms which use a numbing agent with the aim of delaying your pleasure, and extra-sensitive condoms for those of you who don’t want to feel like you’re using a condom at all.

    Latex allergy? There are latex-free options, too, and even vegan options, for the vegans out there.

    In short, there’s a whole load of different types of condoms – keep scrolling to shop the ones the sex-pert actually recommends.

    What are the different types available?

    Regular condoms

    Designed to offer the best fit for a standard-sized penis, regular condoms come in a variety of trusted brands.

    “In general, regular condoms measure 190mm in length and 54-66mm in width, to comfortably protect,” explains Knight. “The average thickness is around 70 microns, which provides protection without compromising on sensation.”

    Delay condoms

    Delay condoms are a great way to prolong pleasure, Knight shares. “Using a tiny amount of the light anesthetic benzocaine, they reduce sensitivity throughout the whole of the penis, effectively working to delay ejaculation,” she explains.

    “They have exactly the same features as regular condoms, with reservoir and teat ends and an easy-on shape, but they’re often slightly thicker. This helps to reduce over-stimulation even further, keeping the pleasure going for longer,” she goes on.

    Extra safe condoms

    Ensure peace-of-mind during sex with extra safe condoms. “Offering an increase in thickness and more lubrication, extra safe condoms are often used for anal sex, and provide even more safety without compromising on pleasure,” the sex-pert shares.

    Best condoms: A product flatlay of HANX condoms

    Textured condoms

    Offering different textures to stimulate both partners during sex, textured condoms feature sensual dots, ribs and beads to bring an extra exciting dimension to your pleasure.

    “With a large selection available from a wide range of trusted brands, make it your mission to discover why these condoms are perfect for both safe sex, and great sex,” Knight recommends.

    Extra thin condoms

    Experience a closer feeling without compromising on safety with extra thin condoms. “Designed to enhance your pleasure with a skin-on-skin feeling, the minimal thickness allows for greater intimacy between both partners during sex,” Knight explains.

    Each sensitive condom is made to the same high specifications as regular condoms, offering both quality and security, she adds.

    Glow in the Dark Condoms 

    We mean, does what it says on the tin really. Glow in the dark fun.

    Non-Latex Condoms

    Non-latex condoms are a safe option for those with latex allergies.

    “Made to the same high-quality standard as regular condoms, these clever creations use innovative materials including polyisoprene, polyurethane and natural membrane to provide a more natural feeling,” shares Knight.

    Do note here – you don’t need to have a latex allergy to opt for latex free condoms. “Often people choose latex-free condoms because they prefer the sensation,” Knight says. Ready to shop?

    15 best condoms available to buy now

    Best condoms: A pack of Skins assorted condoms from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    Skins Assorted Condoms (16 Pack) – £9.99 | Lovehoney

    These Skins condoms are made from natural latex, with a clear finish for a barely there look and feel. Like the sound of a simple and natural feel? These are for you.

    Best condoms: A product shot of ONE Mixed pleasures condoms from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    ONE Mixed Pleasures Condoms (24 Pack) – £24.99 | Lovehoney

    Variety is the spice of life, right? Try a whole load of condoms with this assortment pack from ONE. They'll allow you to jazz up your sex life without breaking the bank, and come with a handy storage case, so you can be protected at all times.

    Best condoms: A pack of EXS delay condoms from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    EXS Delay Endurance Condoms (12 Pack) – £6.99 | Lovehoney

    Enjoy longer-lasting loving, thanks to the lightly numbing lubricant inside. You heard it here first.

    Best condoms: A product shot of Pasante ribbed and dotted condoms from Lovehoney
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    Pasante Ribbed and Dotted Condoms (12 Pack) – £6.99 | Lovehoney

    These textured condoms promise to offer extra sensations during sex. Think raised dots and stimulating ribs for a whole load of added fun. Enjoy.

    Best condoms: a product shot of the Durex Pleasure Me condoms
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    Durex Pleasure Me Condoms (12 Pack) – £12.99 | Lovehoney

    Another ribbed condom offering to take your pleasure up a level are these Durex 'Pleasure Me' condoms. They have ribs at the bottom of the condom, to offer heightened clitoral stimulation.

    Best condoms: A product shot of EXS air thin condoms
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    EXS Air Thin Condoms (12 Pack) – £6.99 | Lovehoney

    Fun fact: these are the thinnest latex condom in the world at just 0.045mm thick - or, should we say, thin. They're super subtle and yet still incredibly effective at protection you from unwanted pregnancy.

    Best condoms: A product image of Love Light glow in the dark condoms
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    Love Light Glow In The Dark Condoms (3 Pack) – £4.99 | Lovehoney

    Add a touch of novelty and fun to your intimacy with glow in the dark condoms. They're as safe as the non-glowing kind, with a reservoir tip and a pre-lubricated surface, but a little fun, too.

    Best condoms: A product image of Mates SKYN non latex condoms
    Image credit: Lovehoney
    Mates SKYN Non Latex Condoms (10 Pack)

    These SKYN condoms have been, according to the brand, electronically tested to meet international safety and reliability standards. Not bad. They're also perfect for anyone with latex allergies or those who want a more natural feel.

    Best condoms: A product flatlay of HANX condoms
    Image credit: Hanx
    HANX Condoms (3 pack) – £4.99 | Boots

    If you ever suffer from UTI's after sex, you'll want to try HANX condoms. They've been gynaecologist approved, and promise to offer an ultra-thin, natural, Vegan Society certified and free from harsh chemicals condom. Sounds good, right?

    Designed by women, for women, they’re even biodegradable, too.

    Best condoms: A product shot of XO Condoms from Holland & Barrett
    Image credit: XO
    XO! Hi-Sensation Condoms (6 pack) – £9.99 | Holland & Barrett

    XO! also offer a range of natural, regenerative latex condoms that are carbon neutral, too.

    Another female-founded brand, they're made from clean ingredients. We're a fan.

    Best condoms: A product shot of Durex thin feel condoms
    Image credit: Durex
    Thin Feel Regular (12 pack) – £9.99 | Durex

    Sex should always feel good. These Durex thin feel condoms will make your lovemaking that bit more intimate, helping to maximise sensitivity for you and your partner while still maintaining the same high level of protection.

    Best condoms: A product shot of Durex natural condoms
    Image credit: Durex
    Naturals condoms (12 pack) – £14.99 | Durex

    Don't want to splash out on lube, too? These Durex Naturals condoms are coated with a water based lubricant made from 98% natural origin ingredients and are free from artificial colourants and flavours, too. They've been dermatologically tested, and promise to be as thin as Durex's original Thin Feel condom.

    Best condoms: A product image of a Durex real feel condom
    Image credit: Durex
    Real Feel condoms (12 pack) – £14.99 | Durex

    One of the first condoms claiming to be 'technologically advanced', the Durex Real Feel condoms are non-latex and guarantee to provide a superior natural skin-on-skin feeling.

    Best condoms: A product shot of an intense Durex condom
    Image credit: Durex
    Intense condom (12 pack) – £14.99 | Durex

    Keen to turn up the intensity? Then opt for the Durex Intense condoms, designed with sexual satisfaction in mind. They're ribbed and dotted and made from natural rubber latex. Not forgetting their Desirex gel coating, which delivers intense waves of warming, cooling and tingling sensations. Enjoy.

    Best condoms: A product shot of Black Pearl condoms
    Image credit: Black Pearl
    Black Pearl dotted condoms – £9.99 | Ebay

    A sex-pert told us that these both look great and feel amazing. What more could you want? With stimulating dots and covered in a silicone-based lube, you're in for some fun.

