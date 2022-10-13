Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A world first.

Google the best sex toys and you’ll be hit with hundreds of thousands of different options. From sex toys for couples, to vibrators and clitoral suction toys more designed specifically for solo fun. The Poet sex toy from Smile Makers is one of the latter, and while it can be used

A little more about the toy for you: it’s pretty unique in that it’s one of the first toys ever that allows you to control the vibrations through squeeze alone. Want more intense vibrations? All you have to do is squeeze the side of the toy. Too much? Loosen your grip a little.

We’re all for sexual wellbeing as a form of self-care here at Marie Claire UK, which is why I, Ness Cooper, review sex toys for the magazine each month. While I was training to be a sexologist, one of my modules was on oral sex, spanning everything from its history, to how to perform the best oral sex on someone.

Now, seeing I love seeing oral sex suction toys, such as The Poet, come into the mainstream. Not only does it make oral sex accessible for all, but it serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come.

Keen to learn more? So was I. Keep scrolling for my Smile Makers The Poet review (spoiler alert: yes, air pulse technology is great), and don’t miss my LELO Sona 2 review, LELO Sila sonic massager review, and Rose sex toy review, while you’re at it.

The Poet pros:

Clitorally inclusive with multiple size options

Attachments also result in different sensations

Air pulsation technology

Suction sensation

Squeeze sensor button option

Five different pre-programmed patterns

Body safe silicone

Rechargeable

Storage bag

Two-year warranty

The Poet cons:

Using the squeeze tech can reset the current pattern

Tip on base doesn’t have any functions (missed opportunity for a dual vibrator)

The push button can be difficult to press.

Smile Makers The Poet review: “After a clitorally-inclusive toy? The Poet is one of the best”

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

The Poet is an air pulse technology suction sex toy that has three different-sized attachments – which is great, as it immediately makes the toy clitorally inclusive. Along with the different attachments, it also has multiple ways for you to control the intensity of the pulsations.

Fun fact, and a standout feature that makes the toy unique: one of those ways is via squeeze sensory technology, as above, and The Poet was actually the first ever suction-style sex toy that enabled you to control vibrations via squeeze alone. I like it – you’ll likely know the feeling of craving more intensity as you get closer to orgasm, and this makes it easy to achieve.

How to use The Poet and how it was

I liked that The Poet arrived in an elegant round box – the packaging really is a cut above other rival brands and I can see why they’ve won awards for it. Its attachments are placed neatly inside, along with a changing cable and satin storage bag.

Playing around with the various attachments, the smaller one didn’t quite hit the spot for me, so I moved on to the middle attachment. I enjoyed having the variation and being able to work out what felt good for me and my body.

The toy helped me to reach orgasm very quickly thanks to the squeeze technology ago. I found it easy to use. and squeezing the sensors quickly made the stimulation more powerful. One thing to note, though: at one point, I accidentally loosened my grip, meaning the intensity lessened. This killed the vibe a little bit, but it wasn’t long before I got it back.

How to keep it maintained and clean

One to note: this particular sex toy can get very messy as it requires a lot of water-based lubes (read our guide to the best lubes, here).

It’s also worth knowing that when cleaning The Poet, you need to remove the attachment you used and clean all parts in warm water and a sex toy cleaner. Also, remember to allow everything to dry before storing it in the provided pouch.

About the brand Smile Makers

Smile Makers have been a trusted sex toy brand since it launched in 2013. Their main aim is to create products that sexually empower women and destigmatise self-pleasure.

Many of their sex toys can be found in health and beauty shops around the world, including Boots, Lookfantastic and more.

Should I buy it?

My final thoughts for this Smile Makers The Poet review? If you’ve been looking for a clitorally inclusive sex toy, the attachments make The Poet one of the best. The range of attachments means it has a higher chance of suiting your clitoris (and a higher chance of feeling good for you), plus I also really enjoyed how I could mix it up by simply changing the nozzle.

Its air pulse technology is also great, as it makes changing the intensity super easy. *Adds to basket*